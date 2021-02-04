from the who-watches-the-watchers? dept.
Consent to being surveilled or risk getting fired, says Amazon
Remember the AI cameras Amazon said it was going to install in its delivery vans to, erm, monitor their driving behaviour? The company is now deploying them and has asked tens of thousands of its employees to consent to being biometrically surveilled.
The e-commerce giant, however, isn't really giving them much of a choice. They have to agree or they can't drive the vans at all. In short, they have to suck it up or they lose their jobs. Referring to its AI-powered cameras, Amazon said: "This technology may create Biometric Information, and collect, store, and use Biometric Information from such photographs," Vice reported.
The drivers also have to agree to Amazon potentially storing the data for up to 30 days after it was collected. Some have refused and given up their jobs. The cameras developed by Netradyne are running machine learning software to detect 16 different types of behaviour, including everything from failing to brake at a stop sign, or speeding, to not wearing a seat belt or if the camera is obstructed.
See also: Amazon ditching plans to monitor delivery drivers for mask wearing
Amazon has dropped plans to use in-vehicle cameras to record which delivery service provider (DSP) drivers are wearing masks. [...] Amazon plans to use the in-vehicle cameras to monitor safe driving behaviors, including distracted driving. In a recent training video, however, the company added mask wearing as one of the behaviors it would monitor, The Information reported.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday March 29, @10:34PM (8 children)
I guess? I'd have no problem with this if it doesn't collect and store information forever and it isn't personally identifiable to ME as in they can use it in other areas and sell it to others.....
.....I don't do things that are bad if I'm driving while representing someone (as in family or a company or others), so i would have no issues i'm sure.
Driving for myself is another issue: i like winter for ONLY 2 reasons: i can get an ice-cold glass of water out of the tap and i can 'practice my hazardous winter driving techniques'...driving til i'm out of control, then reinstating control, lol.
Glad i don't have anything like this going on in my life so i'd have to choose, though: depending on what's gathered and how it's used, i might quit too. Glad i use linux and have control over what i do and don't have issues like this with my boss (who loves me as i've said before!) :)
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday March 29, @10:50PM (7 children)
I'm glad you don't have to make that choice too, because its a horrible one.
"Agree" to being surveilled constantly while you work, or quit. I wonder why Amazon are so anti-union?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Gaaark on Monday March 29, @11:06PM
When i first started reading the article, i thought it would be about monitoring that the driver actually delivered the parcel and walked away without it back under his arm... an anti-theft kind of thing.
The actual contents of the article was NOT what i was expecting. It would be nice if amazon could find no one to take the job and actually have to offer more money or get rid of the cameras; unfortunately, too many people need the money and will put up with anything to get it.
Sad, but reality.
I still believe big business needs to be taken down quite a bit: the self-checkouts at stores and wait times at fast food restaurants: they don't care if you have to wait in line because you want to give a cashier a job; as long as they get your money, fuck you. The only way to send a message is spend your money at places that believe in customer service, which big business is trying VERY HARD to put out of business...... :(
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 29, @11:07PM (5 children)
》 I wonder why Amazon are so anti-union?
Because they don't want to have to raise their prices 10%... and I strongly support their efforts at keeping capitalism strong.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday March 29, @11:19PM (2 children)
And they're getting an awful lot of cheap Mexicans streaming through our borders. It appears that Amazon is going toward the "Jew-run" model, with Jewish executives making the most money while the factory workers don't even know English and factory bosses barely know Spanish. Amazon might be evil, but to their credit they're way better and more efficient getting stuff, even groceries, delivered to your doorstep.
Soon, after they purge the unionist rabblerousers, they will bring in cheap Mexicans by the truckload, and then they're gonna have the customer satisfaction of UPS and FedEx. Smashed packages, missing packages, claiming you received your packages they lost, a cruelly inefficient customer tracking system in which the truck with your package will drive by your house 5 times a day before actually dropping it off at 9pm after you've been waiting on the porch all day.
And who is going to complain about CIA Amazon? Even the most pro-worker politicians have no choice but to bitch themselves up while Amazon smirks, rolls their eyes, and lies through their teeth at our so-called "government." Tangentially, if our politicians want to look like they're in charge, they should likewise sack the fuck up against Zuckerjew, Dopehead Dorsey, and that wormy shitbag Sundar "Pinching the Loaf" Pichai. Everytime our congressmen call them on the carpet, it's still more eye-rolling along with more Strzok-style smirking and blatant lies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 29, @11:49PM
Pooped out another loaf too toxic to even convert to fertilizer.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday March 29, @11:50PM
Poor Ethanol-fueled, too stupid to figure out who his real enemy is.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday March 29, @11:44PM
Of course you do, because you live in a fantasy world.
A flat one.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 29, @11:44PM
"strong", hah. stop parroting party lines.
amazon could, without changing a single price, give every single employee a 100,000 dollar bonus for 2020 and still be spectacularly profitable, and bezos would still be the richest man on earth, but that would mean... paying appropriately the people who actually did something useful? [[ collective gasp ]] WATCH YOUR LANGUAGE, OLD CHAP! it's been said before but it bears repeating: rich people don't say things like "we want more money", they hide behind lies like "unions only serve themselves" or "there was an unexpected shift in operating expenses this quarter" or "taxes disincentivize investment" or (catches breath) "we can't afford that".
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mhajicek on Monday March 29, @11:34PM
