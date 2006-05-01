Stories
At&T Lobbies Against Nationwide Fiber, Says 10Mbps Uploads Are Good Enough

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday March 30, @12:54AM
AT&T is lobbying against proposals to subsidize fiber-to-the-home deployment across the US, arguing that rural people don't need fiber and should be satisfied with Internet service that provides only 10Mbps upload speeds.

AT&T Executive VP Joan Marsh detailed the company's stance Friday in a blog post titled "Defining Broadband For the 21st Century." AT&T's preferred definition of 21st-century broadband could be met with wireless technology or AT&T's VDSL, a 14-year-old system that brings fiber to neighborhoods but uses copper telephone wires for the final connections into each home.

"[T]here would be significant additional cost to deploy fiber to virtually every home and small business in the country, when at present there is no compelling evidence that those expenditures are justified over the service quality of a 50/10 or 100/20Mbps product," AT&T wrote. (That would be 50Mbps download speeds with 10Mbps upload speeds or 100Mbps downloads with 20Mbps uploads.)

AT&T said that "overbuilding" areas that already have acceptable speeds "would needlessly devalue private investment and waste broadband-directed dollars."

"Overbuilding" is what the broadband industry calls one ISP building in an area already served by another ISP, whereas Internet users desperate for cheaper, faster, and more reliable service call that "broadband competition."

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 30, @01:11AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 30, @01:11AM (#1131019)

    It was "good enough" to break up AT&T in the 80s, it's double "good enough" to break up AT&T in 2020s for good - no new AT&T reconstitution.

    Kill'em dead.

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday March 30, @01:22AM

    by Arik (4543) on Tuesday March 30, @01:22AM (#1131022) Journal
    $400 BILLIOn back in the 90s was supposed to get us a world-class internet system.

    Instead, providers pocketed the money and built more profitable captive-portal "smartphone" systems instead.

    Oh, look, they're doing it again.
