Backdoor Disguised as Typo Fix Added to PHP Source Code

posted by martyb on Tuesday March 30, @05:56AM
from the glad-they-caught-it-in-time dept.
MrPlow writes in with a submission, via IRC, for TheMightyBuzzard

Backdoor Disguised as Typo Fix Added to PHP Source Code:

The developers of the PHP scripting language revealed on Sunday that they had identified what appeared to be malicious code in the php-src repository hosted on the git.php.net server.

The unauthorized code was disguised as two typo fix-related commits apparently pushed by Rasmus Lerdorf, author of the PHP language, and Nikita Popov, an important PHP contributor. The code seems to allow an attacker to remotely execute arbitrary PHP code.

[...] “While investigation is still underway, we have decided that maintaining our own git infrastructure is an unnecessary security risk, and that we will discontinue the git.php.net server. Instead, the repositories on GitHub, which were previously only mirrors, will become canonical. This means that changes should be pushed directly to GitHub rather than to git.php.net,” he added.

