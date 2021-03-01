Stories
Researchers Discover How Animals Grow Their Pointy Body Parts

posted by martyb on Tuesday March 30, @08:23AM
from the does-it-also-explain-bosses'-pointy-hair? dept.
An interdisciplinary team at Monash University discovered a new universal rule of biological growth that explains surprising similarities in the shapes of sharp structures across the tree of life, including teeth, horns, claws, beaks, animal shells, and even the thorns and prickles of plants.

Animals and plants often grow in specific patterns, like logarithmic spirals following the golden ratio. There are very simple processes that generate these patterns—a logarithmic spiral is produced when one side of a structure grows faster than another at a constant ratio. We can call these 'rules of growth', and they help us understand why organisms are certain shapes.

In the new study published today in BMC Biology, the research team demonstrates a new rule called the 'power cascade' based on how the shape 'cascades' down a tooth following a power law.

When an elephant tusk grows longer, it grows wider at a very specific rate following a 'power law'—a mathematical pattern where there is a straight-line relationship between the logarithm of the tooth's width and length. Power laws are found throughout nature, such as in the magnitudes of earthquakes, the sizes of cities, and the movement of the stock market.

This pattern applies across many animals, in the teeth of giant sharks, Tyrannosaurus rex, mammoths, and even humans. Remarkably, this power law works for claws, hooves, horns, spider fangs, snail shells, antlers, and the beaks of mammals, birds, and dinosaurs. Beyond animals, the team also observed it in the thorns of the rose bush and lemon tree.

Journal Reference:
Alistair R. Evans, Tahlia I. Pollock, Silke G. C. Cleuren, et al. A universal power law for modelling the growth and form of teeth, claws, horns, thorns, beaks, and shells [open], BMC Biology (DOI: 10.1186/s12915-021-00990-w)

  FatPhil on Tuesday March 30, @08:53AM

    by FatPhil (863) <reversethis-{if.fdsa} {ta} {tnelyos-cp}> on Tuesday March 30, @08:53AM (#1131132) Homepage
    Because power laws are descriptive, not preditive. It's almost impossible for something natural to not be associated with some kind of power law. Even if you contrive something to not have a power law relating the values of its most obvious attributes, you'll find it has a power law describing the distribution of those values. You can't escape from them. White noise has a power law, and even brown noise - the one that literally is nothing more than what you'd expect from purely random brownian motion - has a power law.

    You might as well say "everything in nature has a Laplace transform".

    And there are logarithmic spirals that aren't related to anything growing asymmetrically, such as the spirals in sunflowers, which are a simply solution to a kind of packing problem.
    I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
