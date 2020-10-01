Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
DFI's Coffee Lake based "CS551" 3.5-inch SBC features an auto heat-up function that enables a -30 to 80°C range. The feature also appears on new, Whiskey Lake based, 2.5-inch "WL051" and Ryzen-based, 3.5-inch "GH551" SBCs.
[...] The heat-up feature enables the -30°C minimum by automatically heating the CPU when it drops below the chip's typical lower range of 0°C. On the high end, the systems supports up to 80°C instead of the usual 60°C in part by dynamically allocating computing resources between the CPU and GPU. On higher-TDP models, a fan option is required to achieve the range.
The auto heat-up function and -30 to 80°C support are also available on two other SBCs that are listed as new: an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake based, 2.5-inch WL051 and a Ryzen Embedded V1000/R1000 based, 3.5-inch GH551 (see farther below).
Now that is pretty damned nice. Beats the hell out of having to build and heat an enclosure.
Source: http://linuxgizmos.com/coffee-lake-whiskey-lake-and-ryzen-sbcs-run-at-30-to-80c-with-auto-heat-up-feature/
(Score: 3, Funny) by DECbot on Tuesday March 30, @04:14PM
Finally, a feature to keep my coffee at temp no matter what climate I might be at today. Now I just need to incorporate the continuous brewing module to keep the revivor topped off and a monitor to periodically dump coffee when it detects that it is too old/burnt.
