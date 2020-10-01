DFI's Coffee Lake based "CS551" 3.5-inch SBC features an auto heat-up function that enables a -30 to 80°C range. The feature also appears on new, Whiskey Lake based, 2.5-inch "WL051" and Ryzen-based, 3.5-inch "GH551" SBCs.

[...] The heat-up feature enables the -30°C minimum by automatically heating the CPU when it drops below the chip's typical lower range of 0°C. On the high end, the systems supports up to 80°C instead of the usual 60°C in part by dynamically allocating computing resources between the CPU and GPU. On higher-TDP models, a fan option is required to achieve the range.

The auto heat-up function and -30 to 80°C support are also available on two other SBCs that are listed as new: an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake based, 2.5-inch WL051 and a Ryzen Embedded V1000/R1000 based, 3.5-inch GH551 (see farther below).