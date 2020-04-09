Intel is among the growing list of companies being sued for allegedly violating American wiretapping laws by running third-party code to track interactions, such as keystrokes, click events, and cursor movements, on its website.

The plaintiff, Holly Londers, claims she visited Intel's website approximately a dozen times in the twelve months to January 2021, and during those visits the chip maker "utilized tracking, recording, and/or 'session replay' software to contemporaneously intercept [her] use and interaction with the website, including mouse clicks and movements," and information that she input, pages visited and viewed, and dates and times of visits.

The lawsuit has been brought under the 2020 Florida Security of Communications Act, which makes it a crime to intentionally intercept another person's electronic communications without prior consent.

Londers's complaint does not specify the session replay software involved but The Register understands from a conversation with one of the attorneys involved that it's believed to be Clicktale, which was acquired in 2019 by Contentsquare, a maker of similar analytics software.

[...] However, the attorney on the Florida case who spoke with The Register said the central issue is whether website visitors gave informed consent. And he voiced optimism that the Florida cases will survive motions to dismiss because Florida's wiretapping law is a strong consumer protection statute.

Since Cohen v. Casper Sleep (2017) in New York, there have been at least two dozen such wiretapping privacy claims, mostly in California and Florida – both states with applicable privacy statutes. Those who have been sued over this include Banana Republic, Blizzard, CVS, Fandango, Foot Locker, Frontier Airlines, General Motors, Home Depot, Old Navy, Nike, Norton, Ray-Ban, T-Mobile, and WedMD, among others.

The New York case was dismissed in 2018 for failure to properly state a claim [PDF]. But most of the California and Florida cases continue to plod along and may yet make it to trial, or more likely, settlement.

These claims got a boost from the 2020 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision [PDF] that refused to dismiss wiretapping claims against Facebook for tracking people even when they've logged out of the social networking service. A week ago, the US Supreme Court declined to hear Facebook's appeal to undo that decision.

[...] The Register asked Intel and Contentsquare to comment on the wiretapping lawsuit, and both companies declined. ®

Get ourTech Resources