The online payments giant has added a new 'Checkout with Crypto' feature, which is set to become available for US users from Tuesday. The service will allow those holding bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash, and litecoin in their wallets to convert their tokens into US dollars or other fiat currencies while making purchases, with no additional transaction fees.

The option is set to automatically appear in people's PayPal wallets, but only one type of coin can be used for each purchase, according to the company. The fintech giant reportedly plans to enable the option at all of its 29 million merchants.