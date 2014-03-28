Mafia fugitive caught after posting YouTube cooking video
A mafia fugitive has been caught in the Caribbean after appearing on YouTube cooking videos in which he hid his face but inadvertently showed his distinctive tattoos.
Marc Feren Claude Biart, 53, led a quiet life in Boca Chica, in the Dominican Republic, with the local Italian expat community considering him a "foreigner", police said in a statement on Monday.
He was betrayed by a YouTube channel in which he showed off his Italian cooking skills. The videos never showed his face, but the tattoos on his body gave him away, they said.
Biart had been on the run since 2014, when Italian prosecutors ordered his arrest for trafficking in cocaine in the Netherlands on behalf of the Cacciola clan of the 'Ndrangheta mafia.
The Washington Post adds:
It is unclear if he has retained a lawyer or if his videos are still online. He could not immediately be reached for comment by The Washington Post.
While film and TV depictions of the mafia have launched two other crime syndicates — Cosa Nostra in Sicily and Camorra in Naples — into international notoriety, the more quiet 'Ndrangheta has managed to transcend both organizations in wealth and political power.
With a vast network based on blood ties, the 'Ndrangheta's reach extends from South America to Canada and across Europe, where it reportedly controls most of the cocaine market, the Atlantic reported. A 2013 study found the group's business revenue, mostly from drug trafficking and a garbage disposal operation, amounted to 3.5 percent of Italy's GDP.
See also: Fugitive Italian mobster is arrested in Lisbon COVID clinic
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 31, @12:05AM
That so-called "aranchia" is buillshit - your boss got disgusted and turned you over.
Support Myanmar democracy. Fuck CCP China.