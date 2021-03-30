Amazon loses effort to install camera to watch counting of ballots in pivotal union vote:
The National Labor Relations Board on Monday rejected Amazon's request to install a video camera to keep an eye on boxes containing thousands of ballots key to a high-stakes union election in Alabama.
The closely-watched union election in Bessemer, Alabama, concluded on Monday. Approximately 5,800 workers at the facility in Bessemer were eligible to vote to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). Vote counting begins at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, but the final tally may be days or weeks away, as Amazon and the RWDSU can contest ballots.
Amazon had sought to place a video camera in the NLRB's Birmingham office, where votes will be tabulated, to keep an eye on the ballot boxes in the off hours between counting, according to an NLRB order denying Amazon's request. The camera feed would have been accessible by both Amazon and the RWDSU.
"Though the mail ballot election in this matter is large, it is not, as the Employer asserts, of a 'special nature,'" Lisa Henderson, acting regional director for the NLRB, said in the ruling. "The Region will conduct the ballot count within view of observers participating via virtual platform as well as in-person observers, and in accordance with Agency procedures and protocols, including those for securing ballot boxes."
[...] Counting will kick off Tuesday morning via a private video conference, presided over by the NLRB and with Amazon and the RWDSU allowed four observers each to monitor the count.
During this portion, the NLRB will read off each voter's name and both sides will be allowed to contest ballots, likely based on factors such as whether an employee's job title entitles them to vote or an illegible signature. Any contested ballots will be set aside.
Once this portion is complete, the NLRB will begin to count the unchallenged ballots in a public session open to members of the media. To win, the union needs to secure a simple majority of the votes cast at Amazon's Bessemer warehouse, known as BHM1.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Wednesday March 31, @02:51AM (1 child)
Er, why was the request rejected? The article does not say. The video feed would have been available to both parties to monitor. I can only think of a few reasons to reject the request (including the other requests to secure the ballots, like using a tamperproof box):
1. They think the cost is not worth it. I'm sure Amazon would have been happy to foot the bill though if the NLRB implemented any measures.
2. Someone wants to do a magic trick.
Even if Amazon may be biased, the request is not biased and provides assurance to both parties that the vote is conducted fairly.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday March 31, @03:04AM
It isn't real clear, but I suspect that there is some sort of intimidation factor in putting a camera up. "Big Brother is WATCHING YOU!"
Yeah, the feed would be available to both sides - hosted on an Amazon server? Sounds fair and unbiased to me.
For me, the issue revolves around "who is running things?" In a vote such as this, the NLRB is running things, not Amazon, and not the unionizers. Amazon's request kinda usurps the NLRB's authority. Request denied!
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday March 31, @02:53AM (1 child)
If the unionists win, Amazon'll just shut down the warehouses, fire all the Whites and Niggers, and wait a year or two to open a new warehouse somewhere in the vicinity. The new facilities will be staffed only with obedient Mexicans that liberals/progressives working with Catholic and Jewish charities helped smuggle into the U.S. earning handsome profits. Here's how it works: The people get smuggled by the cartels (Democrat/deep state money laundering), then once they're in, Catholic and Jewish charities collect taxpayer dollars sheltering them and even sponsoring (adopting) them. Soros-style human trafficking disguised as "humanitarianism."
There are a lot of cheap Mexicans being flooded into the U.S. by that complex, a lot of money to be made from it. In only a year or two, or if a lot of the liars reveal their true ages, that's a lot of DACA-style minimum-wage labor for large businesses including the military industrial complex. All those Jews who claim to be "progressive" are in fact busting the progressives and their unions by bringing in hungry Mexican scabs who don't consider it embarrassing to shit in their employers' vans -- just in time for the first Amazon unionization eh?
But this is Amazon we're discussing. They're the deep state, they're above the law. They will win their private election and bring in cockroaches to replace you.
Illiterate Mexicans can also be unionists, and if Amazon can cow the leadership of the unions, then $15/hr unionists are always preferable to $25 unionists.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday March 31, @03:10AM
Kind of a humorous off-key note in amongst your ideas.
Amazon won't allow these Americans time to go to the restroom. Gotta make your quota!! So the Americans pee in a bottle, and eventually dispose of that bottle - somewhere.
Our little Mexican buddies? They'll shit right in that box being packaged for shipping. Shipping, shitting, it's all the same! They'll urinate in or on anything at hand, then put it on the robot picker to be disposed of, if not packaged for shipping.
It will cost Amazon more in the long run, than it would have cost to treat people like people.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe