EMPLOYERS CAN MANDATE A COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID-19: An Employer's Role in Vaccination:
As cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) decrease and availability of the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more prevalent, employers face the daunting task of creating safe return to work plans. These plans often involve encouraging COVID-19 vaccination and, in some cases, mandating vaccination before employees may return to in-person work.
EMPLOYERS CAN MANDATE A COVID-19 VACCINE
On Dec. 16, 2020, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued guidance clarifying that employers are lawfully permitted to require employees to be vaccinated before returning to work, subject to several exceptions.
These exceptions include:
1. Disability considerations
2. Religious accommodations
3. Mandatory vaccination policies trigger additional obligations under the ADA and other laws
[...] Many employers are currently encouraging but not requiring vaccinations. This is especially the case in jurisdictions where vaccinations are not available to all adults. A policy of encouragement relieves the employer of the obligation to conduct disability and religious related accommodation analyses. Nevertheless, if employers offer incentives to employees to get vaccinated, like additional paid time off, gift cards, etc., accommodations may need to be made for those employees who are not eligible for the incentive due to a disability or religious belief that prevents them for receiving the vaccine.
[...] Whether or not an employer elects to mandate vaccines now, it is advisable for employers to communicate with their workforce on their proposed strategy and expectations with respect to vaccinations. Employers should also keep in mind that they can change their vaccination policy in the future, converting from a non-mandatory policy to a mandatory one if warranted for the particular workforce.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday March 31, @03:13PM
There's not enough authoritarianism in the world already. We need laws, policies, and guidelines justifying yet more authoritarianism.
I thought this administration was on the worker's side? Oh, right. "Respect muh 'thorities and you will be permitted to serve me!"
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 31, @03:21PM
suck it
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Wednesday March 31, @03:23PM (3 children)
Seriously, what in the hell religion actually has anti-vax tenets?
Catholics? - nope, pope says moral duty to have the jab
Anglican? - nope
Muslims? - nope, they are providing Mosques as vaccination centres here in blighty
Jews? - really, anyone looked at Israels vac stats?
Even Jehovas Witnesses dropped vax opposition in 1952
Vacs are Halal, Kosher, backed by the Pope, who's is left, Satanic Temple, Jedi?
So who is it,
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 31, @03:31PM
Native Americans, but it's only a small pox.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 31, @03:36PM
Some Christian Scientists
(Score: 2) by Socrastotle on Wednesday March 31, @03:40PM
Generally they are referring to ultra orthodox Jews, or the Hasidim/'pure'. Think about the guys with black hat, black coats, generally long untrimmed hair formed into pony tails on either side of their head. They believe, similar to various groups in a number of other religions, that if a man suffers it is God's will, and so they do not vaccinate. It's the reason New York tends to be a hotspot for things like measles outbreaks.
(Score: 1) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday March 31, @03:26PM
Fortunately, the feds do not get the last word in whether a business is allowed to mandate vaccination. Florida is already moving to ban "vaccination passports" from being used anywhere in the state for everyday activities.
I'll never fall in line, become another victim of your conformity, and back down.