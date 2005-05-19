from the assuming-you-have-good-weather dept.
Feared Apophis Impact Ruled Out – Asteroid Will Pass Close Enough to Earth to See With Naked Eye:
New observations of asteroid Apophis – thought to pose a slight risk of impacting Earth in 2068 – rule out any chance of impact for at least a century. After 17 years of observations and orbit analysis, ESA is removing the enormous asteroid from its Risk List.
Estimated at about 350 m across[*] – equivalent to the length of three football fields – Apophis has been in and out of the headlines for years as astronomers have tried to pinpoint its precise orbit and the possibility of any future impact.
Soon after its detection in 2004, astronomers predicted two impact possibilities in 2029 and 2036, but additional observations of the near-Earth object (NEO) thankfully ruled these out. Until now, a small but concerning chance of impact in 2068 remained.
[...] New radar observations of Apophis were taken in early March by NASA's Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California and the Green Bank Observatory, West Virginia. They have provided enough data on the orbit of the infamous asteroid to finally rule out, with certainty, any Earth impact for at least 100 years.
[...] The next and closest of these swing-bys will take place on Friday, April 13, 2029, when Apophis will pass less than 35,000 km from Earth and be visible to the naked eye. At ten times closer than the Moon, Apophis will be closer than satellites orbiting in the Geostationary ring.
[...] Fortunately, these latest radar observations have reduced the uncertainty in Apophis' trajectory to such an extent that even with the orbit-altering effects of the upcoming 2029 flyby, any chance of impact in 2068 or long after has been ruled out.
[...] ESA's asteroid Risk List is a catalog of all near-Earth objects that have a 'non-zero' chance of impacting Earth. This means however unlikely an object's chance of impact, anything greater than zero remains on the list.
Asteroid experts at the Agency's Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre (NEOCC) then spend a lot of time getting to know these objects – obtaining new follow-up observations and using data from observatories around the globe to better understand their orbit and calculate their impact probability over the next 100 years.
[...] With today's removal of Apophis from the Risk List, we are closing a very enlightening chapter in the history of Planetary Defence."
See also Center for Near Earth Object Studies.
[*] The Ever Given which recently blocked the Suez Canal had a length of roughly 400 meters (1,312 ft).
Related Stories
A 1,110-foot-wide asteroid named for the Egyptian god of chaos (and possibly a Stargate SG-1 character) will fly past Earth in 2029 within the distance of some orbiting spacecraft, according to reports.
The asteroid, 99942 Apophis, will come within 19,000 miles of Earth on April 13, a decade from now, but scientists at the Planetary Defense Conference are already preparing for the encounter, Newsweek reported. They plan to discuss the asteroid's effects on Earth's gravity, potential research opportunities and even how to deflect an incoming asteroid in a theoretical scenario.
https://www.foxnews.com/science/1110-foot-asteroid-to-pass-near-earth-in-2029
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday March 31, @05:48PM (2 children)
I hate to get up, and start my day with dressing my eyes.
Alright, stupid attempts at jokes aside - that does sound cool. Can someone light it up nicely so a blind old man can see it?
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 31, @06:09PM
Nothing is wrong with corrective lenses. Nobody will judge you. They come in lots of fun colors and styles that can cause people to stare. Soon ordinary looking glasses will have built in cameras and augmented reality. Two people decide to watch a movie, and mutually agree that the "screen", in the AR, will be on that blank wall over there. Everyone else will wonder why they stare at the wall for so long.
While naked eye may be good, naked everything else is better.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer." -- HAL 9000
(Score: 2) by Socrastotle on Wednesday March 31, @06:39PM
The sun will take care of that for you. You'll be able to see it, easily. For a fun comparison you can also easily see the ISS with the naked eye. Here [nasa.gov] is a page you can sign up to get alerts of when it passes over your area. NASA gave some nice details [nasa.gov] on what it (Apophis, not the ISS) will look like:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 31, @06:23PM (1 child)
I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of
voicesEvangelicals suddenly cried out in terrordisappointment and were suddenly silenced.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 31, @06:41PM
Pretty sure climate types now have the Evangelicals crushed when it comes to world ending prophecies.