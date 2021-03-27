from the how-long-will-it-last-if-it-only-walks? dept.
The Radioactive Diamond Battery That Will Run For 28,000 Years:
In two years, one startup says you'll be able to buy its diamond nuclear-powered battery. Even cooler: The battery will last for up to 28,000 years.
We know—that sounds wild. The potential game-changer comes from the U.S. startup NDB, which stands for Nano Diamond Battery, a "high-power diamond-based alpha, beta, and neutron voltaic battery" its research scientist founders say can give devices "life-long and green energy."
Could NDB's bold claim actually become a reality?
[...] You're probably wondering what the catch is. The diamond battery uses nuclear waste, lasts thousands of years, and involves layers of only the tiniest possible diamonds? That all sounds fantastic. But the truth is more complicated. Each battery cell will produce only a minuscule amount of energy, so the cells must be combined in huge numbers in order to power regular and larger devices.
[...] NDB addresses these questions on its corporate site:
[...] After working on its battery since 2012, NDB says it will finally have a working product in 2023. The world will be waiting.
Yet another tech, potentially within 10 years !!
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday March 31, @08:07PM
You just need to know your audience [schlockmercenary.com].
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Wednesday March 31, @08:17PM
After reading it, I don't understand how the electricity gets generated at all, let alone extracted from an insulator. Something about heat moving quickly?
Spacecraft use could be a niche for something expensive but maintenance-free and durable. We already have Pu-238 for that. It's still producing half its original power level after 87.7 years, far short of 24,000 but ample for anything short of a slow interstellar probe or powering the warning signs at a nuclear waste dump. So the article failed to address the "Why?" question as well.