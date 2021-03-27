In two years, one startup says you'll be able to buy its diamond nuclear-powered battery. Even cooler: The battery will last for up to 28,000 years.

We know—that sounds wild. The potential game-changer comes from the U.S. startup NDB, which stands for Nano Diamond Battery, a "high-power diamond-based alpha, beta, and neutron voltaic battery" its research scientist founders say can give devices "life-long and green energy."

Could NDB's bold claim actually become a reality?

[...] You're probably wondering what the catch is. The diamond battery uses nuclear waste, lasts thousands of years, and involves layers of only the tiniest possible diamonds? That all sounds fantastic. But the truth is more complicated. Each battery cell will produce only a minuscule amount of energy, so the cells must be combined in huge numbers in order to power regular and larger devices.

[...] NDB addresses these questions on its corporate site:

[...] After working on its battery since 2012, NDB says it will finally have a working product in 2023. The world will be waiting.