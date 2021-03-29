VW accidentally leaks new name for its U.S. operations: Voltswagen:
Volkswagen accidentally posted a press release on its website a month early on Monday announcing a new name for its U.S. operations, Voltswagen of America, emphasizing the German automaker's electric vehicle efforts.
A spokesman for the company declined to comment on the release, which was dated April 29 and has since been taken down.
A person familiar with the company's plans confirmed the authenticity of the release to CNBC. They asked to remain anonymous because the plans were not meant to be public yet.
[...] Volts are the derived units for electric potential, also known as electromotive force, between two points. General Motors previously used Volt for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle between 2010 and 2019.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @01:04AM
TFA was a day early for April fools but electric vehicles are sold all year.
(Score: 1) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday April 01, @01:09AM (2 children)
I'm The Mighty Buzzard and I approve this pun.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @01:48AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @02:15AM
Duck those cunts. This is the company where the execs tried to dump blame on the engineers when their emissions cheating came to light.
Hope the SEC takes a good chunk out of them.
(Is there a new TMB filter that replaces "duck" with "duck"? You know what I mean.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @01:27AM (1 child)
Yeah, VW put up a PR stunt.
So what.
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Thursday April 01, @01:47AM
"PR Stunt" is accurate: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/30/volkswagens-name-change-of-us-voltswagen-operations-was-april-fools-marketing-prank-source-says.html [cnbc.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @01:30AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @01:45AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @01:53AM