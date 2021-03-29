Stories
VW Accidentally Leaks New Name for its U.S. Operations: Voltswagen

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday April 01, @12:58AM
VW accidentally leaks new name for its U.S. operations: Voltswagen:

Volkswagen accidentally posted a press release on its website a month early on Monday announcing a new name for its U.S. operations, Voltswagen of America, emphasizing the German automaker's electric vehicle efforts.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment on the release, which was dated April 29 and has since been taken down.

A person familiar with the company's plans confirmed the authenticity of the release to CNBC. They asked to remain anonymous because the plans were not meant to be public yet.

[...] Volts are the derived units for electric potential, also known as electromotive force, between two points. General Motors previously used Volt for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle between 2010 and 2019.

