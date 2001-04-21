The more scientists study it, the weirder Uranus gets.

The newest mystery to add to the planet's repertoire? Astronomers have detected X-rays from the strange world — and while some of the signal may be reflected emissions from the sun, some appear to be coming from the planet itself, according to a NASA statement.

That's according to new research that analyzed observations of Uranus gathered by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory in 2002 and 2017.