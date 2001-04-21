from the Get-that-looked-at dept.
According to Space.com, it is true, Uranus is putting out, X-rays. Chandra space telescope involved.
The more scientists study it, the weirder Uranus gets.
The newest mystery to add to the planet's repertoire? Astronomers have detected X-rays from the strange world — and while some of the signal may be reflected emissions from the sun, some appear to be coming from the planet itself, according to a NASA statement.
That's according to new research that analyzed observations of Uranus gathered by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory in 2002 and 2017.
Important part:
Scientists hope that future observations by Chandra may help determine what's happening at Uranus. Missions yet to launch may also be able to study the planet's X-ray emissions, particularly the European Space Agency's Advanced Telescope for High Energy Astrophysics (ATHENA), due to launch in 2031, or the Lynx X-ray Observatory mission that NASA is considering for launch after its Nancy Grace Roman Telescope.
The research is described in a paper published today (March 31) in the Journal of Geophysical Research.
.. scientists got tired of that stupid joke.