Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Uranus is Belching X-Rays and is Weirder Than We Ever Thought

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday April 01, @08:39AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Get-that-looked-at dept.
Science

Anti-aristarchus writes:

According to Space.com, it is true, Uranus is putting out, X-rays. Chandra space telescope involved.

The more scientists study it, the weirder Uranus gets.

The newest mystery to add to the planet's repertoire? Astronomers have detected X-rays from the strange world — and while some of the signal may be reflected emissions from the sun, some appear to be coming from the planet itself, according to a NASA statement.

That's according to new research that analyzed observations of Uranus gathered by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory in 2002 and 2017.

Important part:

Scientists hope that future observations by Chandra may help determine what's happening at Uranus. Missions yet to launch may also be able to study the planet's X-ray emissions, particularly the European Space Agency's Advanced Telescope for High Energy Astrophysics (ATHENA), due to launch in 2031, or the Lynx X-ray Observatory mission that NASA is considering for launch after its Nancy Grace Roman Telescope.

The research is described in a paper published today (March 31) in the Journal of Geophysical Research.

Original Submission


«  Falling Sperm Counts 'Threaten Human Survival', Expert Warns
Uranus is Belching X-Rays and is Weirder Than We Ever Thought | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @09:00AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @09:00AM (#1132070)

    .. scientists got tired of that stupid joke.

(1)