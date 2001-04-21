Stories
Four Major Vehicle Manufacturers Agree on Swappable Battery Specification

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Four Major Vehicle Manufacturers Agree on Swappable Battery Specification:

Just as electric cars are becoming ever more common, the alternative propulsion system is starting to make headway in the motorcycle sphere. Companies such as Harley-Davidson and Zero already have electric models on sale, but other established brands are preparing for the electric future.

[...] The four companies created an organization back in April 2019 for this sort of purpose called the Swappable Battery Consortium for Electric Motorcycles. And the group has now announced that the manufacturers have agreed on the specifications for motorcycle batteries that can be interchanged among each company's motorcycles.

[...] The manufacturers haven't said exactly what the specifications are for these interchangeable batteries, nor when they'll be implemented. But we'll be eagerly awaiting more information in the future.

[Ed. Note - The fine article says that the manufacturers both have and haven't agreed on a specification, so maybe they have agreed to agree on one?]

