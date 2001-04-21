from the business-up-front-party-in-the-back dept.
Aussie private school bans mullets:
An elite private boys school in Western Australia has banned the mullet hairstyle after deeming the hairdo "not acceptable".
Trinity College in Perth outlined their ban on the retro haircut in its recent newsletter.
"It is without reservation that the College sets clear requirements that ensure health and safety, as well as setting a high standard for personal presentation," the newsletter states.
"The current trend of growing the hair at the back of the head and/or closely cropping the sides of the head to accentuate the 'mullet' style are untidy, non-conventional and not acceptable at Trinity College. As is the trend of long hair and fringes.
"The College expectations on hair styles can be found on Page 18 of the Student Diary."
Students who don't meet the school's grooming standards will be picked up by their parents and ordered to get a haircut.
[...] West Australian Premier Mark McGowan also weighed into the great mullet debate, claiming that while he was personally fond of mullets, rat tails were a step too far.
"I'm very pro mullet, it's a unique Australian invention – one which we've been selling to the world, but I'll let the school make their own decisions," he told reporters on Tuesday.
"I'm pro mullet, I'm not so pro-rat's tails — rat's tails are a bit beyond the pale."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @06:46PM (1 child)
Many private schools have a dress code.
Hell the place I work at has one.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday April 01, @07:05PM
If this had been any place but an "elite" private boys school I think it would have been more problematic, but since it is I don't really see a problem with it. After all they already have dress codes and probably honor codes to it's not far fetched for them to have some kind of grooming code to. That said it's almost a surprise they just don't have some abo around to shine their shoes or give all the boys buzz cuts all according to the regulations.
If it had been anywhere else I suspect it would have been a lot more problematic. Such as why this discrimination against boys with long hair, and what about girls. But then it's a boys school so it's a none issue ... unless you want to be all annoying and talk about all the boys that don't want to consider themselves as boys or identify as something else but then this is probably not the kind of school that are into those kind of things. It would probably have been some kind of instant case of discrimination then.
Not sure I'm pro-mullet tho, even if I'm probably starting to grow some kind of covid-mullet now since I just have not bothered to visit a barber for quite some time ... social distancing and all ...
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Thursday April 01, @06:48PM (4 children)
Editors: Please don't use titles containing clickbait like "You Won't Believe" and "Blow Your Mind!" It's obnoxious and makes me want to avoid the story completely. It's bad enough seeing it on random websites, but it's horrible seeing it spread to this site.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Thursday April 01, @06:55PM (2 children)
You know what else is obnoxious?
░█████╗░██████╗░██████╗░██╗██╗░░░░░ ███████╗░█████╗░░█████╗░██╗░░░░░██╗░██████╗██╗
██╔══██╗██╔══██╗██╔══██╗██║██║░░░░░ ██╔════╝██╔══██╗██╔══██╗██║░░░░░╚█║██╔════╝██║
███████║██████╔╝██████╔╝██║██║░░░░░ █████╗░░██║░░██║██║░░██║██║░░░░░░╚╝╚█████╗░██║
██╔══██║██╔═══╝░██╔══██╗██║██║░░░░░ ██╔══╝░░██║░░██║██║░░██║██║░░░░░░░░░╚═══██╗╚═╝
██║░░██║██║░░░░░██║░░██║██║███████╗ ██║░░░░░╚█████╔╝╚█████╔╝███████╗░░░██████╔╝██╗
╚═╝░░╚═╝╚═╝░░░░░╚═╝░░╚═╝╚═╝╚══════╝ ╚═╝░░░░░░╚════╝░░╚════╝░╚══════╝░░░╚═════╝░╚═╝
It almost died because of fake news but it's still with us somehow.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday April 01, @07:01PM
Yeah, the first got me. This one is a bit less subtle...
Well, *at least it ain't snowin', eh?*
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Thursday April 01, @07:09PM
Alright, but my opinion is that the joke are better as articles, not trashy headlines. I guess I'm done for the day here.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday April 01, @06:57PM
This coming from the guy who named himself after a Black man's mating call.