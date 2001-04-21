from the ccoming-to-your-mobile-device-soon dept.
A Scientist Taught AI to Generate Pickup Lines. The Results are Chaotic.:
Artificial intelligence is finally learning to flirt. While romantic banter continues to elude the likes of Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, an advanced AI system out of the United States is being trained to seduce, churning out original pickup lines for the express purpose of scoring a date.
Janelle Shane, a research scientist and author from Colorado, created a squad of courtship bots using one of the most sophisticated text-writing AI algorithms in the world: a language model known as the Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3), which uses deep learning to produce human-like text. Researchers claim GPT-3's output is so advanced that it is often difficult to distinguish it from material written by a real, flesh-and-blood human—which, in this case, says some troubling things about the standards we've come to expect from real, flesh-and-blood humans.
"I'm losing my voice from all the screaming your hotness is causing me to do," reads one pickup line, which could all too easily have been lifted from a Tinder DM screenshot. "I will briefly summarize the plot of Back to the Future II for you," reads another.
[...] Of all the lines spouted by Shane's virtual pickup artists, one of the most memorable comes from one of the most primitive minds: a neural network she trained for the exact same purpose back in 2017.
"You look like a thing and I love you."
Hey sailor! Come here often?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday April 01, @09:25PM (3 children)
If she thinks those pickup lines are bad, just wait until her AI learns about Hitler and crime statistics.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @09:40PM (2 children)
The pickup line so fresh, millennial sperm counts quadruple immediately.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @09:47PM
4*0=0
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday April 01, @09:47PM
Probably because they're the fleshlight generation. "Things" to them are better than real women.
(Score: 1, Redundant) by Anti-aristarchus on Thursday April 01, @10:02PM
We need a new headline, one that won't make us puke.
More truth to be done.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @10:08PM
SoylentNews mutated into Slashdot. Damn.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @10:13PM
I'm trying to train my shy 19-year-old son how to approach ladies so that I can get some grandchildren. I think I'd have better luck training an AI.
OMG, it's just SO AWFUL. He's actually straight, and really wanting a wife, but you'd guess otherwise from his actions.
I had to insist that he reach out at all. He didn't want to connect on any social media, because "girls are scary". On a college group project, he picked a toxic SJW lady (call her "lady #1") and a male, because that avoids the sheer terror of interacting with eligible ladies. For another project, I insisted that he send the message to a plausibly suitable female. (call her "lady #2") I had to apply so much pressure. He wanted to send out a generic message, because he was way too shy to interact with an individual lady who wasn't disqualified. OK, he gets an "omg yes!" from lady #2. Then, while that project is going on, I try to get him to reach out to other ladies. Nope! I hit a wall of stubbornness. Partly he's really fallen for lady #2 (despite no confirmation of mutual interest yet), partly he couldn't find the mental energy to deal with the stress of communicating with more than one cute lady, partly he just didn't feel OK following instructions from an old man (who obviously succeeded in bedding a chick), and... just shyness. Lady #2 mentioned possibly going to the beach. My son: no comment. Well now lady #2 found a boyfriend, and chances with other ladies have also passed by. If a chick sends a private message asking to study with you (lady #3 did), then you damn well do it. Oh no, he told her he might get back to her, then let time pass until it was too late. Oh, and I forgot an earlier one. Call her lady #0. She encountered him on Discord and did a voice chat with him for 8 hours. For 8 hours! Result: no follow-up, forget it, nope, not going to contact her.
How am I ever going to get grandkids out of this young man? I may need to duct tape him, stuff him in a box, and FedEx him to a sperm donation facility.