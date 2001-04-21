Artificial intelligence is finally learning to flirt. While romantic banter continues to elude the likes of Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, an advanced AI system out of the United States is being trained to seduce, churning out original pickup lines for the express purpose of scoring a date.

Janelle Shane, a research scientist and author from Colorado, created a squad of courtship bots using one of the most sophisticated text-writing AI algorithms in the world: a language model known as the Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3), which uses deep learning to produce human-like text. Researchers claim GPT-3's output is so advanced that it is often difficult to distinguish it from material written by a real, flesh-and-blood human—which, in this case, says some troubling things about the standards we've come to expect from real, flesh-and-blood humans.

"I'm losing my voice from all the screaming your hotness is causing me to do," reads one pickup line, which could all too easily have been lifted from a Tinder DM screenshot. "I will briefly summarize the plot of Back to the Future II for you," reads another.

[...] Of all the lines spouted by Shane's virtual pickup artists, one of the most memorable comes from one of the most primitive minds: a neural network she trained for the exact same purpose back in 2017.

"You look like a thing and I love you."