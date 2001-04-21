from the FOSS dept.
The Android community's biggest aftermarket distribution, LineageOS, is now up and running with Android 11. The new release is called "LineageOS 18.1," and builds for over 60 smartphones are hitting official servers for brands like OnePlus, Google, Xiaomi, Sony, Motorola, LG, and even some old Samsung devices.
New Lineage OS 18.1 contains, of course, all the Android 11 features from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), like a new notification panel with a persistent media player, floating "bubble" notifications, one-time permissions, new emojis, a new autofill system for the keyboard, and more. All the Lineage apps now support dark mode, and a fork of the FOSS "Etar" calendar app replaces what Lineage calls the "stagnant and largely unmaintained" AOSP calendar. The FOSS app SeedVault has been included as a built-in backup solution, and Lineage's screen recorder and music apps have been revamped.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @12:53AM
Curious if LineageOS is disabling debugfs in the kernel like Google is requiring for their blessed version of android 11. This breaks the ability to control charging rate, charge level for initiating charging, and maximum level of charge using the Magisk module, ACC*.
If you have already installed an official lineageOS 18, please let me know.
Thanks in advance.
*ACC can make your battery last *much* longer than fast charging it to 100% all the time.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday April 02, @12:56AM
Coming from an Android 7.x (well, LineageOS 14.1) device this feels almost like an entirely new shell. I don't trust Android at all, especially in light of recent revelations about just how much data it sends back to the mothership, and am happy to report than LineageOS does basically everything you need it to if you're savvy.
The lack of GApps is a problem in some cases but the open-source F-Droid store has a pretty decent selection and I'm hearing about something called Aurora that's similar. The actual unlock/flashing process for the Pixel 4a is very easy too, which makes me a little suspicious as to why Google allows it but very glad they do. I haven't set a packet sniffer on the phone's traffic stream yet but am guessing it's a lot less over-share-y than Android.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @01:02AM
A lot of people use Windows on their PC, so it would be good if this Lineage ran Windows.