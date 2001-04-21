from the encrypted-thoughts dept.
Judge equates encrypted chats with private thoughts in would-be kidnapping case:
Three men who allegedly plotted to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer will face charges of gang membership, felony firearm possession and providing material support for terrorist acts, but not making terrorist threats. According to a report from the Detroit News, the reason 12th District Court Judge Michael Klaeren dismissed that last charge stems from the way the group interacted with each other. Rather than coordinating out in the open on platforms like Facebook, Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar — along with four other men with ties to the Michigan militia group Wolverine Watchmen — used private, encrypted chats to communicate.
[...] "There has to be some form of intent here to incite mayhem," Klaeren said, before noting that using an encrypted communications service was not unlike "thinking the thought to yourself."
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @04:45AM
Oh, sure, it's exactly like thinking a thought and using your shine to share it telepathically with the other main characters.
Michigan hasn't been the same since the Takuro factory shut down. They used to build the Spirit in Flint.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday April 02, @05:22AM
The articles all should be read. I'm not sure I agree with the judge, but he has made it clear that this will not be a kangaroo court.
For a terrorist threat to be made, the threat has to be made to someone. A bunch of people sitting around brainstorming, no matter how heinous the act they are storming, does not constitute a threat being made to anyone. Private communications among that group are private, no threat is communicated.
I wonder why no charges of conspiracy? I thought that was standard fare, for anything and everything involving more than one person.
