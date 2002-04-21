Australian researchers have discovered the gene responsible for a particularly nasty form of hormone-sensitive breast cancer. They believe their work may also provide a genetic trail of breadcrumbs to hunt other cancers in future.

[...] Among them were estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) cancers called IntClust2, characterized by a section of DNA in chromosome 11 standing out, with one gene in particular, called AAMDC, a potential calling card for some of the most intractable forms of cancer known to humanity.