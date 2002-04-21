Stories
Researchers Pinpoint Exact Gene Responsible for one of Deadliest Forms of Breast Cancer

posted by mrpg on Friday April 02, @02:21PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Australian researchers have discovered the gene responsible for a particularly nasty form of hormone-sensitive breast cancer. They believe their work may also provide a genetic trail of breadcrumbs to hunt other cancers in future.

[...] Among them were estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) cancers called IntClust2, characterized by a section of DNA in chromosome 11 standing out, with one gene in particular, called AAMDC, a potential calling card for some of the most intractable forms of cancer known to humanity.

Source: Major breakthrough as researchers pinpoint exact gene responsible for one of deadliest forms of breast cancer

Original Submission


