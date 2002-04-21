from the eat-more-soylent dept.
Concerns raised over safety of common food preservative:
A new study is raising questions over the safety of a commonly used food preservative found in hundreds of products. It's suspected the compound, tert-butylhydroquinone (known as tBHQ or E319), impairs effective immune system activity and the researchers are calling for greater surveillance of the immunological effects of food additives.
“The pandemic has focused public and scientific attention on environmental factors that can impact the immune system,” says lead author on the new study, Olga Naidenko. “Before the pandemic, chemicals that may harm the immune system’s defense against infection or cancer did not receive sufficient attention from public health agencies. To protect public health, this must change.”
[...] The study suggests the ToxCast data reveals a number of signs tBHQ influences immune activity. The researchers do, however, make clear these findings are based on animal and mechanistic studies. Further investigation needs to be done to better understand how this compound affects human immune parameters, including “defense against infection, anti-tumor immune responses, and autoimmune reactivity.”
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @04:54PM (7 children)
Something that's designed to suppress the life process is doing just that when put in the body. The real issue is the lack of proper labels and choice in food ingredients. Everything put into food MUST be on the label. No exceptions. Companies that properly label a product MUST be rewarded.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @05:12PM
Ingredients are already listed by law.
You want the gubmint to give my money to companies that already have to do that by law as a reward?
Step back - your patchouli is making me nauseous.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @05:17PM (3 children)
But labeling isn't the problem. This is already on the label. Nobody reads the label. They just stuff the proven safe food preservatives down their throats.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday April 02, @05:33PM
I used to at least glance at the label to verify, no MSG, no artificial sweeteners. Now my kid has an allergy and I read every single thing. Which is a good thing, because practically anyone else doesn't. Grandparents and even my wife aren't thorough. I've been to emergency care too many times not to and there's verified X,Y,Z things that are known bad. I guess, it comes a bit easier for me, because I was already at least glancing at the labels.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @05:39PM (1 child)
The BHT in the “wax paper” cereal box inner bags isn’t listed, but it still contaminates the food. Same as the phalates and other plasticizers in the jars of peanut butter that get absorbed, first by the peanut butter, then by you, aren’t listed.
I read the linked article and it told me absolutely nothing of what foods use this additive. ;-( might as well have said “Beware the Grue!”
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @05:56PM
Costs a bit more, but I've found peanut butter in glass jars. This one: Wegman's organic is (imo) really tasty,
https://www.instacart.com/landing?product_id=16961618 [instacart.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @05:24PM (1 child)
By the way, what is the life process and how is it being suppressed by TBHQ? If it causes stomach tumors, that sounds like encouragement of the life process.
The only good part of your comment was the signature. We know that your life process went off the rails decades ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @05:44PM
