Formerly Homeless Man Moves Into the First 3D-Printed Tiny Home
ICON’s 3D-printed tiny home has finally transitioned from prototype to reality — and the U.S.' first tiny home’s first resident has officially moved in. Tim Shea, 70, a previously homeless man, is the first person to live in a 3D-printed tiny house in the country, and his story proves how the 3D-printed tiny home is more than a feat in engineering and sustainability — it’s also a life-saving technology.
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - After years of homelessness and hard living, Tim Shea has swapped the sharp corners in his life for the round, flowing design of his new 3D-printed home in Austin, Texas.
In August, Shea became the first person in the United States to move into a 3D-printed home, according to Austin-based developer ICON, in what advocates say is a milestone in efforts to boost the national supply of affordable housing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @12:40PM (2 children)
The tech and cost is not really the issue is it? 550,000 homeless in the USA ( 358,363 in sheltered housing, 194,467 unsheltered[1]). One family sized house costs USD400,000 to build. So let's say USD100,000 per person.
USD100,000 x 550,000 = USD55 billion.
USD100,000 x 194,000 = USD19 billion.
US Military budget per year = USD600-700 billion.
778 billion/ 18 = USD43 billion per year
Lots of money to "defend" the USA by killing people thousands of miles away but not enough money to defend US citizens from poverty, illness and homelessness?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 02, @12:45PM
>> not enough money to defend US citizens from poverty, illness and homelessness?
Money wasn't the problem, there was just a lack of political will to put up the wall to defend us from poverty, illness and homelessness that continues to flow across the border.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 02, @12:49PM
Making it cheaper and faster makes it more likely that anything will be done about the problem. It sounds like this is more environmentally friendly too.
Don't worry, the military is there:
Draft the homeless!
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday April 02, @01:13PM
But if all they wanted was to provide housing to the poor, they could buy tiny house prefabs for about the same price, and provide a job to the workers building the prefabs at the same time.