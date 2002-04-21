Stories
FEATURE-3D-printed Homes Build Hope for U.S. Affordable Housing

posted by mrpg on Friday April 02, @11:58AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the like-lego-but-better dept.
Formerly Homeless Man Moves Into the First 3D-Printed Tiny Home

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Formerly Homeless Man Moves Into the First 3D-Printed Tiny Home:

ICON’s 3D-printed tiny home has finally transitioned from prototype to reality — and the U.S.' first tiny home’s first resident has officially moved in. Tim Shea, 70, a previously homeless man, is the first person to live in a 3D-printed tiny house in the country, and his story proves how the 3D-printed tiny home is more than a feat in engineering and sustainability — it’s also a life-saving technology.

