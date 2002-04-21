Uber ordered to pay $1.1m to blind woman refused rides:
Uber has been ordered to pay $1.1m (£795,000) to a blind woman who was refused rides on 14 occasions.
Lisa Irving said on some occasions, drivers were verbally abusive, or harassed her about transporting her guide dog, Bernie, in the car. One driver allegedly cut her trip short after falsely claiming to have arrived at her destination.
An independent arbitrator ruled Uber's drivers had illegally discriminated against her due to her condition. It rejected Uber's claim that the company itself was not liable, because, it argued, its drivers had the status of contractors rather than employees.
Mrs Irving, from San Francisco, said she had worried about her safety after being stranded multiple times late at night due to being rejected by drivers. She also alleged that cancelled rides also led to her being late for work, which contributed to her being fired from her job. The behaviour from drivers continued despite her complaining to Uber, she said.
[...] "I'm sorry it came to this," Mrs Irving told the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper. "I would have preferred that my civil rights be respected. But it sends a strong message that this is not acceptable."
She is a sucker for punishment. I would have given up after 2 which is why i don't get many million dollar payouts :(
Still on the positive side she can use expensive gold-plated taxis now.
Very well. It sucks to need to serve everybody and not just the well off. Maybe if companies understand that every citizen has rights they will not privatize the profits and socialize the costs.
I appreciate a lot the jolt that Uber and clones have given to public transportation. A true revolution for the best, alas businesses have bottom lines and you need to accept it. If the regulator tells you to, you follow the law.
Those two concerns are completely orthogonal. An understanding of rights doesn't prevent the second thing, which is merely a conflict of interest and has nothing to do with understanding.
Some cultures are not as "dog friendly" as others.
So, please note that expressing outrage at this story may make you ineligible for employment or public life at any future date should public standards change and anyone goes trawling through your old posts.
She's not a lowlife. She's blind. Have some compassion!
The Travis Kalanick kind of lowlife, obviously.