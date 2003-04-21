Stories
NASA Says there are Still Easter Eggs on its Mars Rover that Nobody has Discovered

posted by martyb on Saturday April 03, @02:35PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

NASA Says There Are Still Easter Eggs on Its Mars Rover That Nobody Has Discovered:

NASA has been hinting that it hid two more Easter eggs on the Perseverance rover it’s currently steering around the surface of Mars — and that nobody has spotted them yet.

The space agency posted a few clues on Twitter, urging followers to investigate and uncover them before a big, on-theme Easter reveal this upcoming Sunday. NASA says that both hidden surprises can be seen in Perseverance’s collection of raw images. But because there are over 16,500 of those online, you may also need the hints that NASA has been dropping on Twitter throughout the week.

[...] “Hint on Easter egg #1: every vehicle has one. Hint on Easter egg #2: it’s in our nature,” NASA tweeted on Wednesday. On Friday, NASA followed up to mention that the second one is “‘wheely’ tricky to spot,” so, you know, do with that what you will.

Happy hunting!

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 03, @03:08PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 03, @03:08PM (#1132889)

    Normally $25 million each, but the contractors gave them a discount for buying two or more.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 03, @03:31PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 03, @03:31PM (#1132892)

    Hey NASA, embedding Easter Eggs in stuff is SO last century. Grow up or die.

