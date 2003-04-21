After tests in NASA laboratories had initially stirred up hope that the so-called EmDrive could represent a revolutionary, fuel-free alternative to space propulsion, the sobering final reports on the results of intensive tests and analyzes of three EmDrive variants by physicists at the Dresden University of Technology (TU Dresden) are now available. Grenzwissenschaft-Aktuell.de (GreWi) has exclusively interviewed the head of studies Prof. Dr. Martin Tajmar about the results.

As the team led by Prof. Tajmar reported last weekend at the "Space Propulsion Conference 2020 + 1" (which was postponed due to the Corona pandemic) and published in three accompanying papers in the "Proceedings of Space Propulsion Conference 2020 + 1" (Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3), they had to confirm the previously discussed interim results, according to which the EmDrive does not develop the thrust previously observed by other teams (such as NASA's Eagleworks and others). The team also confirmed that the already measured thrust forces can be explained by external effects, as they have now been proven by Tajmar and colleagues using a highly sensitive experimental and measurement setup.

On their work on the classical EmDrive Prof. Tajmar reports to GreWi-editor Andreas Müller:

"We found out that the cause of the 'thrust' was a thermal effect. For our tests, we used NASAs EmDrive configuration from White et al. (which was used at the Eagleworks laboratories, because it is best documented and the results were published in the 'Journal of Propulsion and Power'."