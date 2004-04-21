Malware attack is preventing car inspections in eight US states:
A malware cyberattack on emissions testing company Applus Technologies is preventing vehicle inspections in eight states, including Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, Utah, and Wisconsin.
On Tuesday, March 30th, vehicle emissions testing platform Applus Technologies suffered a "malware" attack that caused them to disconnect their IT systems.
"Unfortunately, incidents such as this are fairly common and no one is immune," said Darrin Greene, CEO of the US entity, Applus Technologies, Inc. "We apologize for any inconvenience this incident may cause. We know our customers and many vehicle owners rely on our technology and we are committed to restoring normal operations as quickly as possible."
[...] "Unfortunately, we cannot provide a timetable. We do know it will not be a matter of hours or days. We will routinely update the return to service status as additional information becomes available. It is important to note that we want to make sure we have resolved all issues before restarting the system in order to avoid any additional delays or inconvenience once the program is back up and running."
Status updates are available at https://www.applustech.com/.
So, they identified 7 of the 8 affected states... would it have been that much harder to list them all? What was the 8th state?
Back in the days, you buy a car, you OWNED it.
Today, you buy car and it's like buying a smartphone controlled by the carrier/Apple/Google.
No wonder the young'uns don't buy no cars.
Maybe the millenials aren't that dumb, after all.*
* Nah, they are dumb as rock.
The problem here is not Millennials and/or cars.
The people who are dumb as rocks are the people who think Windows is suitable for business purposes.
Windows is for personal computers - which means "machines used in your mum's basement for gaming".
Serious computing needs a Unix(like) OS.
Guns don't kill thousands, presidents kill thousands.
It *is* suitable for business, where people don't really have to get anything done. Just not for military applications [wired.com].
Just make car inspection illegal, then preventing car inspection will be a civic duty.
