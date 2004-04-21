Stories
Even With Regular Exercise, Astronaut’s Heart Left Smaller After a Year in Space

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

DALLAS – March. 29, 2021 – With NASA preparing to send humans to Mars in the 2030s, researchers are studying the physical effects of spending long periods in space. Now a new study by scientists at UT Southwestern shows that the heart of an astronaut who spent nearly a year aboard the International Space Station shrank, even with regular exercise, although it continued to function well.

The results were comparable with what the researchers found in a long-distance swimmer who spent nearly half a year trying to cross the Pacific Ocean.

The study, published today in Circulation, reports that astronaut Scott Kelly, now retired, lost an average of 0.74 grams – about three-tenths of an ounce – per week in the mass of his heart's left ventricle during the 340 days he spent in space, from March 27, 2015, to March 1, 2016. This occurred despite a weekly exercise regimen of six days of cycling, treadmill, or resistance work.

Cardiac Effects of Repeated Weightlessness During Extreme Duration Swimming Compared With Spaceflight, Circulation (DOI: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/abs/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.120.050418)

