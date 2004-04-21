from the don't-get-too-close-to-earth-buddy dept.
Interstellar visitor Borisov could be 1st truly pristine comet yet seen:
Comet 2I/Borisov is the 2nd known object to pass near our sun from outside our solar system. Its 2019 pass near our sun might have been its first-ever interaction with a star. If so, it's among the most pristine, or unspoiled, objects yet known.
We know of only two interstellar visitors – that is, visitors from other star systems – to our solar system. They are 1I/'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov. 'Oumuamua gets a lot of press as a strangely-shaped traveler that might be anything from a piece of an exoplanet to an alien spacecraft. The lesser known 2I/Borisov is more clearly a comet that might have originated near a red dwarf star. Its chemical signature suggests it may never have interacted with a star before.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday April 05, @01:02PM (1 child)
Well it passed the star/Sun now so I'm sure that is more or less like taking the collectors item out of the box so it's probably ruined the resell value now ... better to just send the spacecowboys to mine that sucker while we still can.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday April 05, @01:11PM
It's leaving the solar system fast, not a good target for mining. These objects need to be found well in advance of close approach to Earth if anyone wants to land on or capture them.
