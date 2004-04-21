Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Interstellar Visitor Borisov Could be First Truly Pristine Comet Yet Seen

posted by mrpg on Monday April 05, @12:00PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the don't-get-too-close-to-earth-buddy dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Interstellar visitor Borisov could be 1st truly pristine comet yet seen:

Comet 2I/Borisov is the 2nd known object to pass near our sun from outside our solar system. Its 2019 pass near our sun might have been its first-ever interaction with a star. If so, it's among the most pristine, or unspoiled, objects yet known.

We know of only two interstellar visitors – that is, visitors from other star systems – to our solar system. They are 1I/'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov. 'Oumuamua gets a lot of press as a strangely-shaped traveler that might be anything from a piece of an exoplanet to an alien spacecraft. The lesser known 2I/Borisov is more clearly a comet that might have originated near a red dwarf star. Its chemical signature suggests it may never have interacted with a star before.

Original Submission


«  Even With Regular Exercise, Astronaut’s Heart Left Smaller After a Year in Space
Interstellar Visitor Borisov Could be First Truly Pristine Comet Yet Seen | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Monday April 05, @01:02PM (1 child)

    by looorg (578) on Monday April 05, @01:02PM (#1133446)

    Its 2019 pass near our sun might have been its first-ever interaction with a star. If so, it's among the most pristine, or unspoiled, objects yet known.

    Well it passed the star/Sun now so I'm sure that is more or less like taking the collectors item out of the box so it's probably ruined the resell value now ... better to just send the spacecowboys to mine that sucker while we still can.

(1)