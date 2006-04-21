from the You've-got-questions?-We've-got-answers...-But-now-they're-hidden! dept.
According to a headline on the answers.yahoo.com web page, Yahoo Answers is shutting down .
Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th, 2021 (Eastern Time) and beginning April 20th, 2021 (Eastern Time) the Yahoo Answers website will be in read-only mode. There will be no changes to other Yahoo properties or services, or your Yahoo account. You can find more information about the Yahoo Answers shutdown and how to download your data on this help page.
Yahoo provided additional details at https://help.yahoo.com/kb/SLN35642.html including:
What's the timeline for this process?
- April 20th - You won't be able to post new Yahoo Answers questions or answer other users' questions.
- May 4th - The website won't be accessible. If you try to access Yahoo Answers on May 4th you'll be redirected to the Yahoo homepage.
[Ed Note - Have any of my fellow soylentils used Yahoo Answers, and if so was it helpful?]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 06, @03:57PM (1 child)
I've never seen anyone recommend Yahoo Answers as either a place to find information nor as a place to ask a question. The only time it gets a mention is when a question or answer is so hilariously bad that people screenshot it to put on other sites.
For example, this canine reproduction education question. [twimg.com]
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 06, @04:11PM
Quora, Stack Overflow, and Reddit fill any role Yahoo! Answers once had.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday April 06, @04:17PM (2 children)
I have to admit that I'm constantly surprised, I know I shouldn't be by now, that Yahoo is even still around. It's like one of the celebs you just know is dead but then turns out that they are still alive.
Can't say I used Yahoo-answer. That said I'm sure it has shown up in a search sometime and I used it without sort of knowing or thinking about it.
So what is still around of the Yahoo-empire? The search has got to be dead right? Who in their right mind would use that anymore. The start page as some sort of news and clickbait aggregator? I guess the mail is still around? Even tho I think I see less and less of them as public addresses when you see lists of them. What else is there? Or is Yahoo now more or less just a brand name that owns a lot of copyrighted things?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 06, @04:22PM
This. Especially in Japan.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 06, @04:45PM
>> So what is still around of the Yahoo-empire?
Marissa Mayer's pension.