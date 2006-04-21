According to a headline on the answers.yahoo.com web page, Yahoo Answers is shutting down .

Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th, 2021 (Eastern Time) and beginning April 20th, 2021 (Eastern Time) the Yahoo Answers website will be in read-only mode. There will be no changes to other Yahoo properties or services, or your Yahoo account. You can find more information about the Yahoo Answers shutdown and how to download your data on this help page.

Yahoo provided additional details at https://help.yahoo.com/kb/SLN35642.html including:

What's the timeline for this process? April 20th - You won't be able to post new Yahoo Answers questions or answer other users' questions.

- You won't be able to post new Yahoo Answers questions or answer other users' questions. May 4th - The website won't be accessible. If you try to access Yahoo Answers on May 4th you'll be redirected to the Yahoo homepage.

[Ed Note - Have any of my fellow soylentils used Yahoo Answers, and if so was it helpful?]

