Of all the stellar events in the universe, supernovae are the crucibles of the heavier elements, the ones on which life as we know it depends. They also leave stunningly beautiful remnants, like the Veil Nebula, of which there is a recently-enhanced image from the Hubble Space Telescope. Pic and story at C|Net.
The Hubble Space Telescope has revealed the cosmos in stunning detail over its three decades of service. The telescope's view of the Veil Nebula -- a remnant of a supernova -- has gotten a makeover that reveals previously unseen details of the structure.
The Veil is 2,100 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus, the Swan. It was the subject of a 2015 Hubble image release, but the new look highlights what the European Space Agency (ESA) described as "the nebula's delicate threads and filaments of ionized gas" in a statement this week.
The changes between the two image versions may seem subtle at first, but the delight is in the details. "The new post-processing methods have further enhanced details of emissions from doubly ionized oxygen (seen here in blues), ionized hydrogen, and ionized nitrogen (seen here in reds)," ESA said.
For those who dislike reading, a direct link to the picture.
