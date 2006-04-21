from the one-ring-to-rule-them-all dept.
From Russia with Rings
Soviet nostalgia. Their own version of Lord of the Rings from 1991 has been found in an old TV-archive, digitized and uploaded to YouTube. It looks just like what one could expect from a eastern European puppet show from decades ago -- even if it's live action. It only aired once before the collapse of the Soviet Union, not that they are related events. While it doesn't have the production value of the Jackson version, it does have things he chose to cut from the books.
Khraniteli1: The Soviet take on Lord of the Rings
Soviet TV version of Lord of the Rings rediscovered after 30 years
Keepers, Part 12
Keepers, Part 23
1 Keepers
2 Хранители | Часть 1 | Телеспектакль по мотивам повести Д.Р.Р.Толкиена - Keepers | Part 1 | Teleplay based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien
3 Хранители | Часть 2 | Телеспектакль по мотивам повести Д.Р.Р.Толкиена - Keepers | Part 2 | Teleplay based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien
[Ed Note - Translations via Google Translate. Please provide any corrections in the comments.]
The Guardian reports that a Soviet television adaptation of The Lord of the Rings — thought to have been lost to time — was rediscovered and posted on YouTube last week, delighting Russian-language fans of JRR Tolkien.
The 1991 made-for-TV film, Khraniteli, based on Tolkien’s "The Fellowship of the Ring", is the only adaptation of his Lord of the Rings trilogy believed to have been made in the Soviet Union. Few knew about its existence until Leningrad Television’s successor, 5TV, abruptly posted the film to YouTube last week [part one | part two], where it has gained more than 800,000 views within several days.
(Score: 1) by Arik on Tuesday April 06, @11:30PM (3 children)
Английские субтитры? Пожалуйста?
Кто-то должен говорить по-русски.
Чертова кириллица мне.
Я немного знаю только греческий, но не кириллицу, извините.
If laughter is the best medicine, who are the best doctors?
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Tuesday April 06, @11:40PM (2 children)
When I looked at it, there was close-captioning in Russian, which you could run through automatic translation. This works about as well as you'd expect, which is to say *badly*. So if there's demand for human-translated English subtitles, maybe we'll get it but don't hold your breath. I think it'd have to be a labor of love on somebody's part.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday April 06, @11:46PM (1 child)
Most of the lovers monolingual Russian but surely not all.
Hence the post.
I find that, knowing the story already, and recognizing cognates occasionally, I can make sense of several of the scenes without knowing a word of Russian that hasn't shown up in English language newsprint recently.
Others are genuinely baffling, however. A genuine fansub would really make this a lot more understandable.
If laughter is the best medicine, who are the best doctors?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday April 07, @12:19AM
It wouldn't hurt with some proper, fan made, subs. My language skills are not good enough to understand it even if I know and am familiar with the story. That said I can still enjoy it for what it is without knowing the language, sort of like you can hum along to songs in foreign languages without knowing a word they are saying. That said it's probably somewhat of acquired taste and perhaps something for the die hard Ring fans.
That said I'm wondering if this has potential to become like a cult classic, something that looks so bad it might become "good". Sort of like the Star Wars x-mas special bad ...