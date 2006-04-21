from the solo-opinion dept.
Justice Clarence Thomas suggests US should regulate Twitter and Facebook:
Justice Clarence Thomas suggested on Monday that Congress should consider whether laws should be updated to better regulate social media platforms that, he said, have come to have "unbridled control" over "unprecedented" amounts of speech.
The provocative and controversial opinion comes as Twitter banned former President Donald Trump from its platform for violating its rules on incitement of violence and some conservatives have called on more regulations in the tech world to combat what they view as political bias on social media.
"If part of the problem is private, concentrated control over online content and platforms available to the public, then part of the solution may be found in doctrines that limit the right of a private company to exclude, " Thomas wrote in a 12-page concurring opinion Monday.
Thomas's stance will raise concerns from critics who point out that social media platforms have not historically been subject to such content regulation, but instead have been left to devise their policies on their own.
[...] Today's digital platforms, Thomas argued, "provide avenues for historically unprecedented amounts of speech," but he said it also concentrates control "of so much speech in the hands of a few private parties."
[...] "The extent to which that power matters for purposes of the First Amendment and the extent to which that power could lawfully be modified raise interesting and important questions," he added.
[...] The conservative justice said that the court will soon have "no choice" but to address how legal doctrines apply to "privately owned information infrastructure such as digital platforms."
Katie Fallow, a First Amendment expert at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University said that the group actually shares Thomas concern about the power over speech being concentrated in the hands of so few. "But we think that concentrating that same power in the hands of government regulators will not necessarily solve the problems associated with social media companies." Instead, she worried it might exacerbate the issue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 07, @01:50AM (1 child)
Power over free speech should be outsourced to the cheapest bidder.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 07, @01:53AM
President Joe wants to tax free speech, so he can spend more money for research into new tax sources.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 07, @01:53AM
Regulate ISP first.
Then you can think about regulating SNS.
(Score: 1) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday April 07, @01:56AM (1 child)
Good summation, Katie. The First Amendment was created so that there would not be super powerful gatekeepers on speech. Yes, it only applies to government. Yes, they should have considered that there could wind up being other gatekeepers with far more power than is viable for a free society. No, SCOTUS has no business allowing the government to regulate the power these companies hold by judicial ruling. Yes, Congress does have the authority (and it looks increasingly like they also have the necessity) to do so but only with extremely careful deliberation, only as invasively as absolutely necessary, and only via Constitutional Amendment.
Did I miss anything?
My rights don't end where your fear begins.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 07, @02:00AM
You think Fuckbook/twatters are the gatekeepers?
Hell no. It's AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, etc. that are the REAL gatekeepers.