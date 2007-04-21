Android sends 20x more data to Google than iOS sends to Apple, study says:
Whether you have an iPhone or an Android device, it's continuously sending data including your location, phone number, and local network details to Apple or Google. Now, a researcher has provided a side-by-side comparison that suggests that, while both iOS and Android collect handset data around the clock—even when devices are idle, just out of the box, or after users have opted out—the Google mobile OS collects about 20 times as much data than its Apple competitor.
Both iOS and Android, researcher Douglas Leith from Trinity College in Ireland said, transmit telemetry data to their motherships even when a user hasn't logged in or has explicitly configured privacy settings to opt out of such collection. Both OSes also send data to Apple and Google when a user does simple things such as inserting a SIM card or browsing the handset settings screen. Even when idle, each device connects to its back-end server on average every 4.5 minutes.
It wasn't just the OSes that sent data to Apple or Google. Preinstalled apps or services also made network connections, even when they hadn't been opened or used. Whereas iOS automatically sent Apple data from Siri, Safari, and iCloud, Android collected data from Chrome, YouTube, Google Docs, Safetyhub, Google Messenger, the device clock, and the Google search bar.
[...] Where Android stands out, Leith said, is in the amount of data it collects. At startup, an Android device sends Google about 1MB of data, compared with iOS sending Apple around 42KB. When idle, Android sends roughly 1MB of data to Google every 12 hours, compared with iOS sending Apple about 52KB over the same period. In the US alone, Android collectively gathers about 1.3TB of data every 12 hours. During the same period, iOS collects about 5.8GB.
Google has contested the findings, saying that they're based on faulty methods for measuring the data that's collected by each OS. The company also contended that data collection is a core function of any Internet-connected device.
[...] An Apple spokesperson also spoke on the condition it be background. The spokesperson said that Apple provides transparency and control for personal information it collects, that the report gets things wrong, that Apple offers privacy protections that prevent Apple from tracking user locations, and that Apple informs users about the collection of location-related data.
When people accept that on principle, what reason to split hairs about the amount of info the thing sends? It is "everything the real owner wants to know about you today" in any case.
Because! Tribalism! Android is #1! There Apple! Try and match that! Google sends 20x as much personal data to the mother ship!
For extra credit, get a smart watch! It can also receive and place calls.
Google's WearOS helps the mother ship to know:
* when you sleep
* when you wake up
* how often you wake up in the night
* how well you sleep
* if you snore
* if you have sex, when and how often, maybe even with who
* your heart rate
* unusual wrist motions
* how much you exercise
* how often you check the time, weather, or look at your messages on your watch
* the mean interval between any incoming alert (text, message, etc on your phone) and how quickly you turn your wrist so you can see the watch face
Whether it can send your dreams to Google is unknown.
Of course, one can remove the watch at bedtime and put it on the charger.
What would be unusual about THAT?
"Google has contested the findings, saying that they're based on faulty methods for measuring the data that's collected by each OS. The company also contended that data collection is a core function of any Internet-connected device."
Google: "We identified flaws in the researcher's methodology for measuring data volume and disagree with the paper’s claims that an Android device shares 20 times more data than an iPhone. According to our research, these findings are off by an order of magnitude, and we shared our methodology concerns with the researcher before publication."
Google is correct:
- "Whereas iOS automatically sent Apple data from Siri, Safari, and iCloud"
- "Android collected data from Chrome, YouTube, Google Docs, Safetyhub, Google Messenger, the device clock, and the Google search bar."
There's no mention how much data about Chrome, Youtube, Google Docks, (safety hub?), Google Messenger, (Google search bar) is sent to Google on iOS. Google didn't mention that the data was WRONG by an order of magnitude, just that the data was OFF by an order of magnitude. Since the company deliberately didn't specify this easily-in-their-favor wording, I have to conclude that they are trying to hide something and that the correct statistics are closer to 200x more data is shared with Google than with Apple.
I think this is the really telling part here: From the perspective of Google, collecting data about you is the purpose of any Internet-connected device. That is far more damning than anything about the volume of data collected.
We can no longer trust Google. Everyone should now install and use ${new-browser}!
But what is the currently favored browser?
I routinely do gross error testing of my application on Chrome, FireFox, Edge and sometimes IE.
Firefox is the tried and true browser, at least for me. When you say Edge, you may as well say Chrome+Microsoft Data Hoovering. Internet Explorer is that rotting banana peel that they forgot to take to the compost. As far as Chrome is concerned it's tainted by the Google.
For all personal browsing I use FireFox or Chrome.
For testing application I also sometimes use Edge and IE.
Yes, Edge seems to have many of the same issues (no, not bugs!) as Chrome, strangely.
IE you say? You wouldn't believe how many people still click it because they just don't know any better. Inertia. Or Microsoft trained them well.
I'm sorry, but just about literally anything at the time was better than Internet Explorer. Microsoft still had the anti-trust lawsuit taint back then and Google was still "fighting the good fight" / "Don't be evil." So, it all makes sense, if thinking about it in terms, then. Now, Google is in trouble with their own ant-trust kinds of things and they've removed the "Don't be evil" motto. Thus, the only real reason for them to do that is, because they've ceased to fight the good fight. They're packed full of lawyers, bureaucrats, pointy-haired bosses, catberts, etc.
I remember back in the day that people were excited about having a phone that could run apps / be programmed without a ridiculously limited subset of a language (wml, j2me) or shitty sdk (brew) required.
I think this was at the time when Apple had just released the iPhone but wasn't yet open for third party development.
