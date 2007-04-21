from the what-languages-does-it-work-best-and-worst-on? dept.
Google Posts Initial Code For Lyra Speech Codec
Back in February we covered Google's work on the Lyra voice/audio codec designed for fitting with very low bit-rate audio for speech compression in use-cases like WebRTC and video chatting even on the most limited Internet connections. Thanks to leveraging machine learning, Lyra can function at just 3kbps. The code to Lyra is now public.
[...] The Lyra high-quality, low-bitrate speech codec is open-source with an initial v0.0.1 beta commit made today. Building Lyra requires the Bazel build system as well as a particular revision of LLVM/Clang for ABI compatibility.
GitHub (Apache-2.0 License).
Also at VentureBeat and CNX Software.
Previously:
Google Unveils Lyra Audio Codec with Better Speech Compression than Opus
Related Stories
Lyra: A New Very Low-Bitrate Codec for Speech Compression
Since the inception of Lyra, our mission has been to provide the best quality audio using a fraction of the bitrate data of alternatives. Currently, the royalty-free open-source codec Opus, is the most widely used codec for WebRTC-based VOIP applications and, with audio at 32kbps, typically obtains transparent speech quality, i.e., indistinguishable from the original. However, while Opus can be used in more bandwidth constrained environments down to 6kbps, it starts to demonstrate degraded audio quality. Other codecs are capable of operating at comparable bitrates to Lyra (Speex, MELP, AMR), but each suffer from increased artifacts and result in a robotic sounding voice.
Lyra is currently designed to operate at 3kbps and listening tests show that Lyra outperforms any other codec at that bitrate and is compared favorably to Opus at 8kbps, thus achieving more than a 60% reduction in bandwidth. Lyra can be used wherever the bandwidth conditions are insufficient for higher-bitrates and existing low-bitrate codecs do not provide adequate quality.
[...] The implications of technologies like Lyra are far reaching, both in the short and long term. With Lyra, billions of users in emerging markets can have access to an efficient low-bitrate codec that allows them to have higher quality audio than ever before. Additionally, Lyra can be used in cloud environments enabling users with various network and device capabilities to chat seamlessly with each other. Pairing Lyra with new video compression technologies, like AV1, will allow video chats to take place, even for users connecting to the internet via a 56kbps dial-in modem.
This should help make an 8 MiB copy of Shrek sound even better.
Also at CNX Software and Phoronix.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 07, @07:28PM (1 child)
>> Thanks to leveraging machine learning, Lyra can function at just 3kbps
That's fine if you can use machine learning, but most humans are limited to what they learned in grade school. So all you will hear on your end of the conversation is "garble garble garble", while Google hears all the juicy personal information with no problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 07, @07:31PM
So it's the opposite of homomorphic encryption?
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Wednesday April 07, @07:51PM
I don't think this would be a big win unless it comes with a significant improvement to correction for packet loss and jitter.
The tiny bandwidth savings over existing codecs is swamped by the video stream if that's the use case they're pushing. We've got other open and free codecs for low bitrate audio already so it better be bringing something to the table beyond "it's from Google" going for it.