The Muon g-2 experiment (pronounced "gee minus two") is designed to look for tantalizing hints of physics beyond the Standard Model of particle physics. It does this by measuring the magnetic field (aka the magnetic moment) generated by a subatomic particle known as the muon. Back in 2001, an earlier run of the experiment at Brookhaven National Laboratory found a slight discrepancy, hinting at possible new physics, but that controversial result fell short of the critical threshold required to claim discovery.
Now, Fermilab physicists have completed their initial analysis of data from the updated Muon g-2 experiment, showing "excellent agreement" with the discrepancy Brookhaven recorded. The results were announced today in a new paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 08, @05:35AM
Peter Woit (writer of Not Even Wrong) points out that the theoretical calculation that is in contradiction with the experiment may be itself wrong: https://www.math.columbia.edu/~woit/wordpress/?p=12292 [columbia.edu]
A new calculation of the same number is actually in agreement with the experiment.