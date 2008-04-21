from the long-long-road-to-not-quite-recovered dept.
Study shows a third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders :
One in three COVID-19 survivors in a study of more than 230,000 mostly American patients were diagnosed with a brain or psychiatric disorder within six months, suggesting the pandemic could lead to a wave of mental and neurological problems, scientists said.
Researchers who conducted the analysis said it was not clear how the virus was linked to psychiatric conditions such as anxiety and depression, but that these were the most common diagnoses among the 14 disorders they looked at.
[...] The new findings, published in the Lancet Psychiatry journal, analysed health records of 236,379 COVID-19 patients, mostly from the United States, and found 34 per cent had been diagnosed with neurological or psychiatric illnesses within six months.
The Lancet article includes this disclaimer:
Big-data studies of this kind have intrinsic limitations, even when drawing on 81 million people, 236 379 of whom had COVID-19. In this pandemic context, not all individuals who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 (particularly those with mild or asymptomatic illness) will be diagnosed, which could result in some contamination of the comparison groups.
The question: will severe, enduring, and less common conditions such as psychoses behave more like neurological disorders or common mental disorders? Among the COVID-19 cohort in this study, a first diagnosis of a psychotic disorder was substantially more common in patients hospitalised with COVID-19.
Lungs, hearts and brains..
Previously:
Experts Warn Coronavirus May Cause 'Wave' of Neurological Conditions Including Parkinson's Disease
2020-06-15 Roundup of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV2, Coronavirus) Stories
World-wide data as of: 20200615_140637 UTC:
|total_count
|8,028,325
|closed_count
|4,584,407
|closed_deaths_count
|436,277
|closed_deaths_percent
|(10%)
|closed_recovered_count
|4,148,130
|closed_recovered_percent
|(90%)
|active_count
|3,443,918
|active_mild_count
|3,389,380
|active_mild_percent
|(98%)
|active_serious_count
|54,538
|active_serious_percent
|(2%)
|total_deaths
|436,277
Experts warn coronavirus may cause 'wave' of neurological conditions including Parkinson's disease - ABC News:
COVID-19 can cause worrying neurological symptoms like a loss of smell and taste, but Australian scientists are warning the damage the virus causes to the brain may also lead to more serious conditions such as Parkinson's disease.
[...] It has happened before.
Five years after the Spanish flu pandemic in the early 1900s, there was up to a three-fold increase in the incidence of Parkinson's disease.
Kevin Barnham from the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health said he believed a similar "silent wave" of neurological illness would follow this pandemic.
"Parkinson's disease is a complex illness, but one of the causes is inflammation, and the virus helps to drive that inflammation," he said.
"Once the inflammation gets into the brain, it starts a cascade of events which can ultimately lead to Parkinson's disease.
Researchers outlined their concerns in a study published today in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease.
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 08, @03:33PM
One third of Americans claim to suffer from neurological or mental disorders from COVID but are actually looking for welfare handouts, one third of Americans are waddling lard-asses, and one third actually deserve to live.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday April 08, @03:56PM
Is this all, because the illness triggered these problems. Do vaccinated individuals who haven't had COVID-19 already, have the same problems? Is it just a random weird sampling and this means nothing? I'm guessing, more along the lines of side-effects of having been so sick? In which case the vaccination would likely be a very good thing at this point.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Thursday April 08, @03:58PM
I would be interested to know if the mental disorders were caused by the coronavirus or the stress of quarantine, isolation, and economic impacts of the past year.
I feel like there is a reasonable argument for both, but as a non-expert my opinion should not be given any weight.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 08, @04:01PM
And now I've got black holes following me around everywhere. Humans freeze their arses off and experience hypoxia when I walk into the room. Go figger.