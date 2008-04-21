The headline is pretty self-explanatory so in the interest of time, let me just jump directly into the details of how this all works. There's been huge interest in this incident, and I've seen near-unprecedented traffic to Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) over the last couple of days, let me do my best to explain how I've approached the phone number search feature. Or if you're impatient, you can head over to HIBP right now and search for your number.

[...] I'd never planned to make phone numbers searchable and indeed this User Voice idea sat there for over 5 and a half years without action.

[...] The Facebook data changed all that. There's over 500M phone numbers but only a few million email addresses so 99% of people were getting a "miss" when they should have gotten a "hit". The phone numbers were easy to parse out from (mostly) well-formatted files. They were also all normalised into a nice consistent format with a country code. In short, this data set completely turned all my reasons for not doing this on its head.

[...] Another reason for pushing this feature out now is the sudden emergence of HIBP clones. I use this term endearingly; it's flattering to see my project influence others 🙂 But I also have absolutely no idea how trustworthy any of the multiple variations I've seen pop up already are. So, to avoid any shadow of doubt, I wanted to make sure that if you'd like to know if you've been pwned in the Facebook data, you can ask HIBP regardless of whether it's an email address or a phone number you're interested in.