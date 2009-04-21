Stories
Japanese Doctors Perform World's First Living Donor Lung Transplant to a Covid-19 Patient

posted by martyb on Saturday April 10, @09:25AM
from the where-there's-breath-there's-hope dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Japanese doctors perform world's first living donor lung transplant to a Covid-19 patient:

[...] Kyoto University Hospital said the woman underwent an 11-hour operation by a 30-strong medical team on Wednesday to transplant lung tissue from her husband and son.

Covid-19 is known to cause severe lung damage in some patients, and people around the world -- including the United States -- have received lung transplants as part of their recovery from the disease.

But the Kyoto hospital said this case was the first in which lung tissue had been transplanted from living donors to a Covid-19 patient.

Dr. Hiroshi Date, a thoracic surgeon at the hospital who led the operation, said it gave hope to patients suffering from severe lung damage from Covid-19.

Original Submission


