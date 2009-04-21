from the people-have-spoken dept.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2021/04/the-amazon-union-drive-in-alabama-appears-headed-for-defeat/
Update: A majority of workers have voted not to form a union at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Bessemer, Alabama. The result of the NLRB's initial vote count was 1,798 votes against the union and 738 in favor. Hundreds of additional ballots were not counted because their authenticity was disputed. But the "no" side already has a majority of the 3,215 votes cast, making the issue moot.
Original story, April 8: A closely watched effort to unionize an Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama appears to be headed for defeat. With about half the votes counted, 1,100 workers have voted against forming a union, while only 463 voted in favor.
The National Labor Relations Board is counting the 3,215 votes that were cast by workers at the Bessemer facility. The union needs to win at least half the votes in order to become the official representative of the roughly 6,000 workers at the Bessemer facility. Counting has ended for the evening and is scheduled to resume at 8:30 am Central Time on Friday.
Also at The Washington Post, c|net, and Al Jazeera.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday April 10, @02:31PM (3 children)
I wonder if people actually voted their conscience, or if there was...*interference...* beforehand. "Nice job you got here. Shame if you all unionized and we upped stakes and hired elsewhere."
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday April 10, @02:46PM (1 child)
It was the bathroom signage that convinced them:
https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/worker-amazon-hung-anti-union-signs-bathroom-stalls-76519111 [go.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 10, @03:07PM
FakeNews! We all know Amazon workers don't get to go to bathroom stalls.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday April 10, @02:55PM
Because that has something to do with this? It's self interest all the way.
We already know that. From the story:
The union already has the law interfering on their side.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bradley13 on Saturday April 10, @02:39PM
Unions are a mixed blessing. If the employer is being abusive (as some reports for Amazon do indicate), then a union can counterbalance that by giving the employees a united voice.
On the other hand, look at the old unions in the rust belt. They have too much of a voice, pushing for ridiculous work rules in order to preserve jobs that should no longer exist. On top of that, the union leadership is often corrupt, becoming just another parasite sucking on both the workers and the companies. Teachers' unions are another example - remember the "rubber rooms" where schools have to put teachers they cannot fire, but cannot allow back into the classroom?
Would a union help counter Amazon abuses? Probably. Once those abuses have been brought under control, will the union quietly retreat into the background, with the leadership giving up the power it has obtained? Unlikely. The cure may well be worse than the disease.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 10, @02:48PM
When the idiot union leaders decided to give the robots an equal vote, they should have realized that Amazon would just import some friendly robots before the vote.