Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

34% of WFH (Work From Home) Workers Say They'd Rather Quit Than Return to Full-Time Office Work

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday April 11, @03:43AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the home-is-where-the-heart^W-office-is? dept.
Business

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

34% of WFH (work from home) workers say they'd rather quit than return to full-time office work:

A new survey of WFH (work-from-home) employees suggests that many are not yet ready to return to the office. In fact, they may never be ready.

The survey found that 34% of WFH respondents say they would rather quit than return to a full-time office job.

The survey was published by staffing firm Robert Half. It involved more than 1,000 adult employees of US companies, all of whom are currently working from home due to the pandemic.

As mentioned above, more than 1 in 3 said they would look for a new job if they had to again work in the office full time.

Original Submission


«  Fun While It Lasted, Falcon 9 Telemetry Now Encrypted
34% of WFH (Work From Home) Workers Say They'd Rather Quit Than Return to Full-Time Office Work | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday April 11, @03:59AM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Sunday April 11, @03:59AM (#1135915) Homepage Journal

    That's fine. I mean, it's every worker's right to determine for themselves what conditions they're willing to be employed under. It's also every employer's right to set the conditions under which they're willing to employ someone though. So quit if you like but I don't want to hear any bitching about it being unfair; it was your choice.

    --
    My rights don't end where your fear begins.
(1)