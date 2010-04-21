from the home-is-where-the-heart^W-office-is? dept.
34% of WFH (work from home) workers say they'd rather quit than return to full-time office work:
A new survey of WFH (work-from-home) employees suggests that many are not yet ready to return to the office. In fact, they may never be ready.
The survey found that 34% of WFH respondents say they would rather quit than return to a full-time office job.
The survey was published by staffing firm Robert Half. It involved more than 1,000 adult employees of US companies, all of whom are currently working from home due to the pandemic.
As mentioned above, more than 1 in 3 said they would look for a new job if they had to again work in the office full time.
(Score: 1) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday April 11, @03:59AM
That's fine. I mean, it's every worker's right to determine for themselves what conditions they're willing to be employed under. It's also every employer's right to set the conditions under which they're willing to employ someone though. So quit if you like but I don't want to hear any bitching about it being unfair; it was your choice.
My rights don't end where your fear begins.