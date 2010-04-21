from the blue-goo dept.
Natural brilliant blue food coloring wrung out of red cabbage:
For decades, concerns have been raised about the safety of synthetic food dyes, and while the evidence against them is still unclear, natural colorings are generally preferred. Most of these pigments are sourced from plants, although a few come from crushed insects. But frustratingly, not all colors are easy to find in these places.
"Blue colors are really quite rare in nature – a lot of them are really reds and purples," says Pamela Denish, an author of the new study.
[...] As you might expect, most of the anthocyanins in red cabbage are red or purple, but there are tiny amounts of blue in there too. After about a decade of trying, a team of scientists from a range of institutions and food companies has now managed to extract useful amounts of blue by converting other anthocyanins.
Doing so required exactly the right enzyme, so the team screened a library of millions of them, and used computational simulations to explore about 100 quintillion potential protein sequences. Eventually, they were able to design the perfect enzyme for the job of converting the red and purple anthocyanins into blue ones.
The end result, the team says, is a natural cyan dye equivalent to the widely used synthetic FD&C Blue No. 1.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 11, @06:12PM (4 children)
Why do I want food to be blue that isn't naturally so? There's one thing I can think of that I want to be blue, and it's right in the name: blueberries. Why did nature make it rare? What might be lurking in our systems that might trigger something that's long term unhealthy, even if the dye isn't toxic--like how artificial sweeteners mess with our systems in weird ways because we got the taste but not the sugar.
I say, if you're not eating blueberries and your food is blue, that's probably a sign that you're eating something unhealthy.
Nobody needs blue food.
Apparently, somebody wants it though. They even want to drink weirdly colored blue fluids, stuff that looks like glass cleaner.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 11, @06:18PM
We found a natural blue coloring. Great, let's learn how to produce it synthetically to avoid the extraction and putting pressure on the red cabbage market.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Sunday April 11, @06:22PM (1 child)
Blueberries aren't even actually blue inside, they're very purple, but they do look kinda blue due to that "frosted" look on the outside.
I agree, why would you want to eat blue food?
If nothing natural is blue, why on earth would you want to eat fake blue food?
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday April 11, @06:33PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cherenkov_radiation [wikipedia.org]
Just don't say "nothing natural is blue"...
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Sunday April 11, @06:46PM
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 11, @06:28PM
That summary was unclear, but the paper shows a different molecule. This isn't some sort of all-natural source of Blue No. 1. It's a new molecule synthesized by the action of enzymes on natural cabbage molecules.
Being a new molecule, it should undergo all the normal safety checks.
The terrible news: this molecule only works when 3 of them surround an aluminum ion. Fuck that. Aluminum is suspected of being involved in Alzheimer's disease. (but it doesn't cause cancer, so it's good, right?) Pretty soon, this will be in all our food.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 11, @06:43PM
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Sunday April 11, @07:06PM
It's supposed to be good because it's natural?
Cyanide is natural too. It's produced by cassavas.
Well, technically, it contains cyanogenic glycosides, which can release cyanide in the body when consumed [healthline.com]