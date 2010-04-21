Vostok 1: 60th anniversary of historic first human spaceflight:
Sixty years ago on Monday, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome atop a variation of a rocket originally designed to launch nuclear weapons to become the first person to orbit the Earth. Though his flight lasted only one hour and 48 minutes, it was an historic event that ranks right up there with when the first fish decided to take a step on dry land.
In the early morning of April 12, 1961, a Vostok-K 8K72K rocket sat on the launch pad waiting for its pilot. In a bus some distance away, 27-year-old senior lieutenant Yuri Gagarin sat nervously in his bulky orange spacesuit with the freshly painted acronym CCCP glistening in still-wet red letters. Behind him sat backup cosmonaut Gherman Titov in a similar suit, and second backup Grigori Nelyubov.
[...] On the way to the launch pad, Gagarin asked for the bus to stop, so he could relieve himself on one of the tires, starting what became a tradition that cosmonauts follow to this day.
Gagarin had a lot to be nervous about. He'd only been chosen for the mission over Titov four days earlier and, though he'd trained hard for the mission, he hadn't seen the actual spacecraft until he arrived at Baikonur. Even more worrying, it was less than a year since the American U2 pilot Gary Powers had been shot down over Soviet territory. Would the Americans return the favor to Vostok 1?
[...] The most dramatic part of the flight occurred at 07:55 GMT. There wasn't time to equip Vostok with a soft landing system, and even with the capsule's parachute Gagarin wouldn't have survived the touchdown, so at an altitude of 4.3 miles (7 km) the hatch was blasted away by explosives and rockets in Gagarin's ejector seat shot him clear. Out of his seat, his own parachute opened and he descended to Earth in Kazakhstan, where he was greeted by a bewildered farmer and his daughter.
"When they saw me in my space suit and the parachute dragging alongside as I walked, they started to back away in fear," Gagarin later said. "I told them, don't be afraid, I am a Soviet citizen like you, who has descended from space, and I must find a telephone to call Moscow."
Wikipedia entry for Vostok-1
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 12, @01:26AM
Surviving Kazakhstan was the real heroic bit. Sitting atop a huge bomb, being blasted into space, then falling back to earth was nothing in comparison.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 12, @01:38AM
Don't know jack about slavic, but vostok means "east" (like "ost" in latin?) in russian, I think.
Why the naming?
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Monday April 12, @01:44AM (2 children)
Wasn't he the first to survive, and those killed before him hidden?
Will we ever know their names so they can be honored as well?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 12, @01:47AM
No. Commies gonna commie, and putin is definitely a commie.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 12, @02:07AM
Nope. Did not happen. Back to history class for you.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 12, @01:54AM
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday April 12, @02:24AM
Soyuz MS-18 launch marks 60 years of human spaceflight [nasaspaceflight.com]
