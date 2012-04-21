from the it's-harder-to-reverse-engineer-someone-else's-work-than-the-new-stuff-we-just-came-up-with dept.
Here's Why Our Brains Solve Problems by Adding Things, Not Removing:
Have you ever noticed how we usually try and solve problems by adding more, rather than taking away? More meetings, more forms, more buttons, more shelves, more systems, more code, and so on. Now scientists think they might know the reason why.
A study of 1,585 people across 8 different experiments showed that our brains tend to default to addition rather than subtraction when it comes to finding solutions – in many cases, it seems we just don't consider the strategy of taking something away at all.
The researchers found that this preference for adding was noticeable in three scenarios in particular: when people were under higher cognitive load, when there was less time to consider the other options, and when volunteers didn't get a specific reminder that subtracting was an option.
"It happens in engineering design, which is my main interest," says engineer Leidy Klotz, from the University of Virginia. "But it also happens in writing, cooking, and everything else – just think about your own work and you will see it."
"The first thing that comes to our minds is, what can we add to make it better? Our paper shows we do this to our detriment, even when the only right answer is to subtract. Even with financial incentive, we still don't think to take away."
[...] "The more often people rely on additive strategies, the more cognitively accessible they become," says psychologist Gabrielle Adams, from the University of Virginia.
"Over time, the habit of looking for additive ideas may get stronger and stronger, and in the long run, we end up missing out on many opportunities to improve the world by subtraction."
The research has been published in Nature.
Anonymous Coward on Monday April 12, @02:29PM
rm -rf
all bugs go away, except 1
Anonymous Coward on Monday April 12, @02:41PM
sudo !!
JoeMerchant on Monday April 12, @02:32PM
When unsure how the bigger system operates, it is usually safer to "tack on" a little bit to get what you want than it is to hack out a part you know little about.
Tool users: want to reach in a small hole? add a tool - don't remove fingers from the oversized hand.
Vehicle accessories: the simple ones add on to a vehicle without removing or modifying existing components - when you get into modification or replacement of components the potential market shrinks considerably as people lack the confidence to make such changes themselves.
Software: opening other peoples' code and removing stuff is scary - who knows why that interface is provided? What if this code is reused in multiple scenarios that I don't know about? Safer to just add the functionality I need through existing interfaces than to trim an outdated bloated interface because I don't have all the information to know what I'll break by taking stuff away.
Project management: it may be obvious that certain team members are taking away more productivity than they are adding, but how can you be sure? If you delete Wally from the project, what will it take to replace his small but potentially necessary contributions? Safer to keep Wally on and suffer the known delays than to delete Wally and learn about unknown delays by experience.
srobert on Monday April 12, @02:32PM
Might explain the income tax code in the U.S. Every single piece of it was ostensibly added to solve some sort of issue of perceived fairness. Meanwhile the unfairness of it is hidden in its size and complexity. The whole thing should be scrapped and rebuilt to be fair and simple. Accountants and tax attorneys will probably disagree with that. But I guess they could learn to code or something.
RamiK on Monday April 12, @02:45PM
compiling...