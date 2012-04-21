from the I-can-haz-pwnie? dept.
Critical Zoom Vulnerability Triggers Remote Code Execution Without User Input:
A zero-day vulnerability in Zoom which can be used to launch remote code execution (RCE) attacks has been disclosed by researchers.
Pwn2Own, organized by the Zero Day Initiative, is a contest for white-hat cybersecurity professionals and teams to compete in the discovery of bugs in popular software and services.
[...] For successful entrants, the financial rewards can be high -- and in this case, Daan Keuper and Thijs Alkemade earned themselves $200,000 for their Zoom discovery.
The researchers from Computest demonstrated a three-bug attack chain that caused an RCE on a target machine, and all without any form of user interaction.
[...] As noted by Malwarebytes, the attack works on both Windows and Mac versions of Zoom, but it has not -- yet -- been tested on iOS or Android. The browser version of the videoconferencing software is not impacted.
In a statement to Tom's Guide, Zoom thanked the Computest researchers and said the company was "working to mitigate this issue with respect to Zoom Chat." In-session Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars are not affected.
"The attack must also originate from an accepted external contact or be a part of the target's same organizational account," Zoom added. "As a best practice, Zoom recommends that all users only accept contact requests from individuals they know and trust."
[...] End-users just need to wait for a patch to be issued -- but if worried, they can use the browser version in the meantime.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday April 12, @07:29PM
The S in Security stands for Security, oh wait, that's not the mantra. Still, this is just another security hole that's come to light after how many other since the pandemic began? Zoom rocketed in use and so has the interest in finding all of the bugs. Not by the company mind you, but those that are looking to exploit it.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11