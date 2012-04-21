In November last year, XDA's Mishaal Rahman spotted an upcoming feature, called Heads Up, in a teardown of the Digital Wellbeing app. At the time, we'd learned that the feature would alert users to keep their heads up while walking to avoid any accidents. The feature has now started rolling out to Google Pixel users with the latest Digital Wellbeing beta update.

The setup screen shows the same description: "Watch your step with Heads Up...If you're walking while using your phone, get a reminder to focus on what's around you. Use with caution. Heads Up doesn't replace paying attention." Tapping on the 'Next' button at the bottom of this screen begins the setup process, after which the feature shows a pushes a reminder every time you use your phone while walking.