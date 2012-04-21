from the digital-darwinism dept.
Google starts rolling out "Heads Up" in Digital Wellbeing to stop distracted walking
In November last year, XDA's Mishaal Rahman spotted an upcoming feature, called Heads Up, in a teardown of the Digital Wellbeing app. At the time, we'd learned that the feature would alert users to keep their heads up while walking to avoid any accidents. The feature has now started rolling out to Google Pixel users with the latest Digital Wellbeing beta update.
[...] The setup screen shows the same description: "Watch your step with Heads Up...If you're walking while using your phone, get a reminder to focus on what's around you. Use with caution. Heads Up doesn't replace paying attention." Tapping on the 'Next' button at the bottom of this screen begins the setup process, after which the feature shows a pushes a reminder every time you use your phone while walking.
Also at 9to5Google, Android Police, and The Verge.
If you are so stupid you will walk into an active intersection while staring at your phone, IMHO, Darwin wins.
If people need an app to tell them they've been fucking off on their phone too much, an app written by a company that profits from people fucking off on their phones too much, then their problems start way before they hit the streets. I look upon FitBit and similar types with similar disdain; as the adrenaline rush, weight loss, and relaxing aftermath of exercise aren't enough for the gadget addict who needs blinkenlights and graphs to tell them their workout was a success.
Around one in ten careless Brits has suffered a "walk 'n text" street injury in the past year through collisions with lampposts, bins and other pedestrians.
--https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-525785/Brick-Lane-Britains-Safe-Text-street-padded-lampposts-prevent-mobile-phone-injuries.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0_gmBD-fXk [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8_b-hTlo1w [youtube.com]
Damn... I'd rather have my head up watching the girls go by than spend my life on a phone
losespend my life on a phone
