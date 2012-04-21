from the nature'll-anguish-wreck-ignition dept.
Microsoft acquires Nuance—makers of Dragon speech rec—for $16 billion:
Earlier today, Microsoft announced its plans to purchase Nuance for $56 per share—23 percent above Nuance's closing price last Friday. The deal adds up to a $16 billion cash outlay and a total valuation for Nuance of about $19.7 billion, including that company's assumed debt.
Nuance is a well-known player in the field of natural language recognition. The company's technology is the core of Apple's Siri personal assistant. Nuance also sells well-known personal speech-recognition software Dragon NaturallySpeaking, which is invaluable to many people with a wide range of physical disabilities.
[...] Acquiring Nuance gives Microsoft direct access to the company's entire health care customer list. It also gives Microsoft the opportunity to push Nuance technology—currently, mostly used in the US—to Microsoft's own large international market. Nuance chief executive Mark Benjamin—who will continue to run Nuance as a Microsoft division after the acquisition—describes it as an opportunity to "superscale how we change an industry."
[...] The acquisition has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Nuance and Microsoft, and it is expected to close by the end of 2021.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 13, @05:07AM
How long will it take Microsoft to screw up Dragon so badly no one wants to use it?
(Score: 4, Informative) by hemocyanin on Tuesday April 13, @05:13AM
The original developers of Dragon got screwed long ago. If they are still alive, this must break their hearts. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dragon_NaturallySpeaking#History [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 13, @05:16AM (1 child)
MS seems to act more and more like IBM. Shedding their Windows business like IBM did with PC/Thinikpad business.
One thing for sure - MS is, and has been for years, no longer a high-growth high-tech outfit. Just like IBM, it's a low-growth, "high-tech" (?) dinosaur holding company.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 13, @05:20AM
Guess MS will hold onto Windows business for a while, just like IBM kept on their mainframe business - gotta suck on the cashcow's tits.
(Score: 4, Funny) by drussell on Tuesday April 13, @05:19AM
Sure, just like they "superscaled" change within the cellular phone industry by destroying Nokia!