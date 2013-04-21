from the is-the-signup-page-encrypted? dept.
MEP Patrick Breyer, representing Germany via the Pirate Party, has written that there is a short time left to provide input to the public consultation on the proposal to eliminate encrypted services in Europe. The deadline is April 15th. He goes over the key survey questions to pay particular attention to, the gist of the draft legislation is as follows:
- The EU Commission is drafting permanent legislation on the automatic searching of all online activities, including personal electronic mail and messages of each citizen, for suspicious content in the search for child pornography. Suspected cases would be notified to the police. An online consultation is underway until 15 April. It includes questions on whether private communications should be covered and whether backdoors to end-to-end encrypted communications services should be required to enable this monitoring.
- Such privatised mass surveillance is unprecedented in western democracies and would have unacceptable consequences for our freedom of communications and expression. According to police reports, in the vast majority of cases, innocent citizens come under suspicion of having committed an offence due to unreliable processes.
- Therefore, please participate in the ongoing consultation. The responses will be taken into account by the Commission when deciding on the content of the planned legislation. So far, almost only child protection organizations and industry stakeholders have participated.
- The public consultation on chat control legislation is open until 15 April: https://ec.europa.eu/info/law/better-regulation/have-your-say/initiatives/12726-Child-sexual-abuse-online-detection-removal-and-reporting-/public-consultation
To participate, you need to create an account as well as be able to vote in the EU.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 13, @12:49PM (1 child)
If these communist pirates defeat this proposal, European children will be at risk of child pornography or worse. I for one support the automatic scanning of emails and other online activity for evidence of major crimes like child pornography, murder and copyright infringement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 13, @01:02PM
I'm founding a company for deciding which naughty images contain women under/over eighteen years. Would you like to help me in the manual triaging process?
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday April 13, @01:22PM (1 child)
He also has an older overview of the problems with the proposed legislation [patrick-breyer.de] at his blog:
This is tiresome, again, but wearing the public down is a tactic these days. So is using "harmonization" to ratchet downwards on either side of the Atlantic. Should this go through, the US and Canada will leap to do the same thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 13, @01:31PM
The problem is, the 'providers' can be private servers and the 'users' are family. In this case, the only option to run such services would be 'illegal' or whatever as they are outside of the main services. Also, we have things like non-EU companies providing chat servers for games or whatever.
Anyway, the idea is bad because it's non-workable and doesn't really solve anything. Child Porn and related are probably already hiding behind distributed systems like onion servers and laws will not change if police can track these criminals easier.
Like a famour quote from Canada's minister, "you are with us or with child pornographers". Reality is not so simple.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Protecting_Children_from_Internet_Predators_Act#Vic_Toews_controversy [wikipedia.org]
Didn't advance either.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 13, @01:26PM
Yeah! EU! Way to go!
Literally the first thing they do before you can do *anything* concerning that survey is: you must create an account!
I gather that's probably meant to ensure that they are not bot-bombed, and to validate the email address you also have to give, and .... COME ON! Doing a survey whether privacy should be scrapped, and then requiring me to give up my privacy before I can answer at all, way to skew your results by forcing all more-than-lukewarm privacy advocates into self-exclusion!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 13, @01:41PM (1 child)
So, look here,
https://ec.europa.eu/info/law/better-regulation/have-your-say/initiatives/12726-Child-sexual-abuse-online-detection-removal-and-reporting- [europa.eu]
There is already feedback from major players. Like Microsoft and Cloudflare and others. They already shoot down the proposal as nonsensical.
Personally, I will provide some feedback (there is a questionnaire), the problem is this is getting spun by the Pirate Party here like the end of the world. People have ideas. Some are good, some are non-workable, some are stupid. This idea belongs to the 2nd category. It does not come out of malice, but like we all know, road to hell is paved with good intentions. This includes too much freedom and too little ;-) But I think they will just go back to the drawing board on how best to fight the scourge of child porn. Sadly, like Microsoft said in their feedback, there is no silver bullet here.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 13, @01:47PM
Eventually a law like this will get through. Microsoft and Cloudflare will adapt to the situation, just like many companies adapted to get into China.