J&J COVID vaccine use paused due to one-in-a-million complication;:
On Tuesday morning, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a release acknowledging that an extremely rare clotting disorder was associated with the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. The problem is actually less than a one-in-a-million issue; in data from the US, where 6.8 million doses of this vaccine have been used, there have only been six instances of the clotting problem detected.
Because the clots call for an unusual treatment, however, the organizations are calling for a pause in administering the shot. This will provide them with time to ensure the medical community is aware of the appropriate treatment.
[...] The leading hypothesis to explain the phenomenon is that, in very rare cases, the adenovirus triggers an immune response to factors found on the surface of platelets, which are an essential part of the clotting process. This activates platelets, causing clots, and at the same time reduces the total platelet count.
These seemingly contradictory changes make treating the issue through the normal approach to excessive clotting dangerous. Typically, the appearance of clots would call for using a treatment that would reduce the probability of clots forming. But due to the low platelet counts in these individuals, those treatments can make it much less likely that clots form when they're needed.
It's this difference between apparent patient needs and appropriate treatment that has caused the CDC and FDA to call for a pause in the use of the J&J vaccine.
[...] So far, all six cases have occurred among women below the age of 50 and appeared between one and two weeks after vaccination.
To put that in a different perspective, imagine giving a shot of vaccine every single second of every minute of every hour of every day.
How long would it take to reach 1 million doses? Start on the first second of a Sunday. Go through that whole day. And Monday, and Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Thursday, and Friday and Saturday — i.e. one whole week.
We're not done yet!
Add another Sunday, and Monday, and Tuesday, and Wednesday; that gets us to 11 consecutive days of non-stop dosing. That would still be less than 1 million doses. Remember this is at a rate of Jab. Jab. Jab. Jab. Non-stop.
After all that, you're still not done! You'd still need another 49,600 doses to reach exactly 1 million.
(Score: 2) by nostyle on Tuesday April 13, @11:43PM (8 children)
Got mine already - one and done!
Haven't died in thirty days, and vaccine strength is now at maximum - yipee! Now I go where I please and do what I choose.
Good luck getting yours, sucka's. Oh and watch out for stray lightning.
--
Waiting for the conspiracy theory explanation of all this - like maybe the Gates nanobots are malfunctioning in the J&J vax.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 13, @11:48PM (1 child)
So how's your local 5G signal?
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Wednesday April 14, @12:05AM
<meta>Quality Troll</meta>
Nice!
The shame though is that isn't quite stand-alone.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 13, @11:57PM (3 children)
Just remember to keep masking up because the vaccine doesn't do shit.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @12:07AM (1 child)
Faucist!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @12:28AM
Faucian Bargain
(Score: 2) by nostyle on Wednesday April 14, @12:38AM
Funny, I thought _zero_ Covid hospitalizations and _zero_ Covid deaths was some pretty good $hit.
Actually I look marvelous in a mask, and haven't had so much as a fever in 15 months, so I'm sold on wearing masks forever!!
__
Then, again, I'm not a woman under fifty (lucky stars maybe).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @12:16AM
Congratulations!
A picture is worth a thousand words.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/04/13/risk-reward-calculus-johnson-johnson-vaccine-visualized/ [washingtonpost.com]
It looks like a good thing to pass along to people you know who don't have number-oriented minds.
The article says it's outside the WaPo's usual paywall.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @12:37AM
"abundance of relief" because J&J vaccine is doped with oxycontin for that "extra" relief.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by hemocyanin on Wednesday April 14, @12:02AM (4 children)
Is one in a million an accepted adverse reaction rate? How does this vaccine compare to other vaccines?
Instead of a snarky "look at the unwashed morons" quip, how about digging up the data. I've got other things to do right now, but at least I started. There should be a paper in here somewhere that gets into the hard numbers rather than just a list of bullet points telling you to question nothing.
https://www.vaccines.gov/basics/safety [vaccines.gov]
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vsd/ [cdc.gov]
I'd like to know how tetnus adverse events compares to the COVID numbers. This is the sort of information that if made easily available would encourage acceptance. I find the snarky stuff about being a moron to instead make me question the safety of the COVID vaccines. I've basically taken the position that I'll wait for the human trials that we're in the midst of to conclude, but real data, not ideologically massaged, could move me.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @12:17AM (2 children)
》 Is one in a million an accepted adverse reaction rate?
Apparently it's not accepted, since they're pausing the human trial.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday April 14, @12:21AM (1 child)
Maybe they're burying and downplaying the actual numbers. Its painful sometimes, to be right about everything like i am, because it takes years of patient waiting to prove to everybody how right i am about things.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @12:32AM
A blood clot in the brain? Nothing for you to worry about.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Wednesday April 14, @12:29AM
The Phase III trials were complete last year.
Claiming that the results were "ideologically massaged" by the clinicians and biostatistics nerds is a grave accusation. Got proof? Evidence even?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday April 14, @12:36AM
And then there's the chance you take with COVID-19 itself [hopkinsmedicine.org].