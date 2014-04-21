from the life's-a-Bitche-sometimes dept.
Facebook takes down official page for the French town of Bitche:
In an unusual turn of events, the Facebook page for Bitche, a small town in northeastern Moselle, France, was taken down on March 19, as Zuck's offensive verbiage police pulled the town's name into the social platform's unusually stringent dragnet.
According to Politico.eu, the Monday takedown temporarily forced Valérie Degouy, the town's communications administrator, to generate a new page labeled after the area postal code, Mairie 57230.
[...] "I already had problems when I created the town's Facebook page. I could not enter the word Bitche; it was impossible," she said. "I had to create a page that I had called Ville fortifiée, and change it afterwards, in the description, to say that it was the official page of the town of Bitche and point out at the same time, the username was Ville de Bitche. At that time in 2016, it was allowed."
[...] At long last, Facebook restored the original page on Tuesday, almost a month later. The mayor, Benoît Kieffer, said in a Facebook post, translated by the Guardian: "The name of our town seems to suffer from a bad interpretation ... the most astonishing thing is that Facebook took so long to correct this."
What overly-aggressive filter blocks have you encountered?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday April 14, @02:05AM
Is there another kind?
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 1, Informative) by melyan on Wednesday April 14, @02:06AM (4 children)
Facebook took down your mom three nights ago.
(Score: 1) by melyan on Wednesday April 14, @02:14AM (1 child)
informative? That you khallow?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @02:41AM
Not khallow, just someone that modded by mistake, happens all the time. Here, I corrected it for you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @02:18AM
Hah, I beat Facebook by a week - man, does she go downtown, bitche!
(Score: 2) by black6host on Wednesday April 14, @03:14AM
There are others here bored of that subject that think an additional moderation of informative might be just what this thread needs!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @02:19AM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday April 14, @02:28AM (1 child)
It not unusual and it's nothing new [wikipedia.org]. It's been that way since site administrators felt it appropriate to bake political correctness in automated computer forms. And the problem is made worse by the fact that support is also automated - meaning when email them to explain to a real human being that yes, your city's name really is Bitche and you're not a whorehouse, all you get back is boilerplate on company policies and values.
Not to mention, Facebook seems to assume "bitch" means anything in French - which shows how crass and US-centric it is. I bet you could register an account with "pute" in it and be fine.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Arik on Wednesday April 14, @02:41AM
Welcome to hell. Nice to see you finally starting to become aware.
For those catching up; everything good humans do is immediately taken over and used for evil. More at 9.
Or not. Probably not. Don't sit up waiting for 9.
If laughter is the best medicine, who are the best doctors?
(Score: 3, Funny) by SomeGuy on Wednesday April 14, @02:36AM (2 children)
From now on the word "Facebook" is a swear word. It roughly means getting raped bloody while enjoying it. The word is said with an impact heavier than "Fuck" or certain slurs that are too dangerous to even hint at.
Example usage: Consumertards love Facebook.
Spread it, use it, and watch it censor itself. Problem solved.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @02:44AM
Belgium man, Belgium.
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Wednesday April 14, @03:18AM
Elayne Boosler suggested that we've lost the impact of current bad words through overuse, and we should switch to things that still have emotional resonance. She suggested that when someone cuts you off in traffic you could yell "Audit you!".
I like your suggestion and may well use "Facebook yourself" if I find the occasion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @02:37AM (1 child)
What about the Facebook page dedicated to Bitchcraft?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @02:39AM
This English company seems to get past the filters--
https://en-gb.facebook.com/pg/AbingdonKingDickTools/posts/ [facebook.com]
(Score: 2) by jb on Wednesday April 14, @02:39AM
...and will continue to do so, so long as there remains anyone in the world stupid (or evil) enough to think that censorship (or even Bowdlerisation) can ever be justified.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @03:10AM
They should have just learned English when the English kings were bumbling around the countryside, failing to conquer France, or Flanders, or Brittany, or whatever.