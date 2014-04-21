from the pattern-recognition dept.
Detroit man sues police for wrongfully arresting him based on facial recognition:
A man who was falsely accused of shoplifting has sued the Detroit Police Department for arresting him based on an incorrect facial recognition match. The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on behalf of Robert Williams, whom it calls the first US person wrongfully arrested based on facial recognition.
[...] The ACLU claims Detroit police used facial recognition under circumstances that they should have known would produce unreliable results, then dishonestly failed to mention the system's shortcomings — including a "woefully substandard" image and the known racial bias of recognition systems.
[...] Thousands of law enforcement agencies have allegedly used facial recognition tech to identify suspects. But a backlash has led several cities to ban the practice, while Microsoft, IBM, and Amazon have pledged to keep their systems out of police hands.
Also at The Washington Post, The Detroit News, and others.
(Score: 1) by js290 on Wednesday April 14, @02:22PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @02:29PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @02:54PM
In my neck-of-the-woods, the cops keep arresting horses, for some reason.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday April 14, @02:55PM (1 child)
Plenty of people get wrongly arrested based on a flatfoot recognizing them incorrectly from photographs. It's not like flesh and blood optical recognition systems are infallible.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 14, @03:28PM
True. However, pseudoscientists don't come into court to verify the accuracy of the human eye. Pseudoscience has put a lot of people into prison, and even executed some. Lie detectors, those people who feel the bumps on your head, bit mark experts, even fire forensics people have put innocent people in prison.
The cops shouldn't be playing with toys they don't understand, then swearing to the judge that "the science can't be wrong".
